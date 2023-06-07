Avery Konrad is a Canadian actress with a lot of creative skills up her sleeves. The Vancouver native started acting at a young age, but before acting, she was a dancer. Her passion for dance began in her toddler years. With a few awards won, it’s safe to say she is accomplished in that field. She has not rested on her oars, nonetheless, and has continued to record milestones since her emergence to the spotlight.
From the stage to the screen, Avery Konrad has fully explored the performing arts and has shown no sign of slowing down. She is garnering more fans with her role in From and has more projects in the pipeline. One unique thing about Konrad is how she is dedicated to passing on knowledge to the next generation. Read on for more enlightening facts about the Honor Society actress.
1. Avery Konrad’s On-Screen Debut Was Made In 2008
While taking an intensive course at the Vancouver Film School, Avery Konrad began hunting for roles. Needless to say, it didn’t take time before she made her acting debut in 2008. She recorded her on-screen debut as Hallie’s Friend #1 in Skies Falling, a short drama thriller.
It took Avery about four years to land her next role. This time, it was her small screen debut that happened on the set of R.L Stein’s The Haunting Hour series in 2012. The Canadian actress continued to play short roles in movies and TV shows. This was until 2014, when she appeared in three episodes of The Killing as Phoebe Stansbury.
2015 came with more prominent roles for her as she appeared in 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown and three episodes of Van Helsing. The latter was her most prominent role for a while until she joined the cast of Sacred Lies Season 2. She played Roan Harper in seven episodes of the highly-acclaimed television series. The show was critically acclaimed and made it to the list of 12 Best TV Shows on Facebook Watch. Avery appeared in Sacred Lies in 2020 and has since jumped from one big role to another.
2. Aside From Acting, Avery Konrad Is Accomplished As A Dancer
While she is popular for her film and television roles, not many people know about her professional dancing days. Avery’s first love is actually dance, as she started dancing at age three. She received proficient training in different styles of dance, and her childhood was filled with fun as she took part in numerous competitions.
Many years later, Avery has shown she is still in touch with her passion for dance. The passion drove her to take the job of a dance teacher for children when her longtime friends opened a dance school in Canada. Serving as a mentor to kids who are interested in dance and helping them achieve their dreams is what drives Konrad. As a dancer, she has appeared in music videos and other performances.
3. She Took Extreme Measures To Nail Her Role As The Mentally Unstable Sara Myers in From
It is a general consensus that Avery Konrad nailed the role of Sara Myers in From. But what many don’t know is that she had to go out of her way to perfect the role. To wholly embody her mentally-troubled character in the series, Avery would stay in isolation before the cameras start rolling. In her solitude, she listened to the same music playlist over and over to get herself in the mood.
4. The Acting Bug Bit Her At A Young Age
Born on December 28, 1994, in British Columbia, Canada, Konrad grew up in a community that celebrates creativity. She began expressing her interest in the performing arts as a child, and her parents gave her a nudge in the right direction. Her mother put her in acting and dance classes at the age of 12. To sharpen her acting skills, Konrad attended Vancouver Film School and became smitten with the arts when she performed her first monologue, an experience she described as magical. That magic has remained with her to date, and Konrad has only gotten better with her role interpretation.
5. Avery Konrad Played The Lead Role In Amazon’s Horror-Thriller, Broil
While playing Roan Harper on the set of Sacred Lies, Avery Konrad got another big role in Broil. She played the lead, Chance Sinclair, in the horror thriller. The movie which premiered in 2020, follows Chance as she digs into her family history to uncover some hidden facts about her wealthy grandfather. Two years after Broil, Avery played the role of Emma in Honor Society (2022), where she shared the screen with Gaten Matarazzo.