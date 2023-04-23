She’s one of the world’s most famous actresses, and her role as Cara Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off 1923 only solidifies Helen Mirren’s reputation. From theater to the big screen to primetime, Mirren is a skilled actress. Helen Mirren’s numerous accolades prove that her career in the entertainment industry was well-earned.
The success of Yellowstone and the fact that Harrison Ford signed on to play Jacob Dutton is what made Helen Mirren agree to play Cara Dutton in the 1923 franchise. For the first time in the history of her storied career, Mirren signed on for a role without ever seeing a script. But Taylor Sheridan knew he wanted Mirren for the role, so he wrote it for her specifically, and that’s not the only thing you didn’t know about Helen Mirren.
1. Helen Mirren Is The Only Actress To Hold 1 Special Honor Twice Over
There are three major awards given to actors whose roles are worthy. They are referred to as the Triple Crown of acting awards. The Primetime Emmy Award is given to those who act in a primetime television series. The Academy Award is for those who act in a movie or film. Finally, the Tony Award is given to those who act in a theater production. Just being nominated for one of these prestigious awards is a dream come true for most people in the entertainment industry.
Helen Mirren was not only nominated for all three, but she won all three during her career. She won an Emmy, a Tony, and an Oscar. To further highlight just how talented Helen Mirren is as an actress, she won all three in the United States and the United Kingdom. She is the only entertainer in the world to earn the Triple Crown of Acting awards in more than one country.
2. A Famous Role Began Mirren’s Impressive Career
Helen Mirren was 18 when she decided to audition for the National Youth Theater. She was accepted and cast in her first major production at the age of 20. She landed the title role in Antony and Cleopatra. She performed at The Old Vic in London. She credits this role with launching her acting career.
3. A Famed Actor Credits Mirren For Getting Him An Agent
Though she did not marry him, Helen Mirren and actor Liam Neeson were involved for many years during the early 1980s. Their relationship was serious enough that they lived together, and Liam Neeson credits Helen Mirren for helping him land an agent. Neeson was already a working actor, but his career took off once he hired an agent.
4. Helen Mirren Was Given An Amazing Title At The Age of 65
Throughout her long career, Helen Mirren has earned numerous recognitions. In 2010, Helen Mirren was 65. That also happens to be the year that Esquire Magazine named Mirren the Sexiest Woman Alive. The following year, she donned the unofficial flag of the United Kingdom (the Union Jack) and nothing else for a photo shoot with Esquire.
5. Helen Mirren’s Awards
Over a decades-long career, Helen Mirren has won many awards. However, some of the awards she’s won are more prominent than others. In the United States, Helen Mirren was honored with a Tony Award, an Oscar, three Golden Globe awards, four BAFTAs, five Screen Actor’s Guild awards, and five Emmy awards. This is as of 2023.
In the United Kingdom, Helen Mirren is also well-recognized for her work. She’s won a British Academy Award, three British Television Awards, and one Laurence Olivier Award. Her work is recognized globally, though one role, in particular, earned her the highest honors of any movie actress. Mirren’s role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen earned her both an Oscar and a British Academy Award.
6. Helen Mirren’s Title Explained
By now, most people know that she is regularly called Dame Helen Mirren, but many are unaware of the story behind her name. During Queen Elizabeth II’s 2003 Birthday Honours, Helen Mirren earned her appointment as Dame. The Queen chose to appoint Helen Mirren for her services in drama.
This certainly was not the first time Helen Mirren was honored, but the title is special. It also set off a chain of events in which Mirren was honored with other things. A decade later, in 2013, Mirren was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She earned the BAFTA Fellowship in 2014, and the SAG Lifetime Achievement award was bestowed upon Mirren in 2022. Time hasn’t slowed Mirren down over the course of her career, and neither has her age.
