Doug McClure made his mark on television from the 60s to the early 90s. Nicknamed Dougie by family, friends, colleagues, and associates, McClure was notably recognized on screen for playing younger roles, even when he was well into his 40s.
Throughout his 39 years acting career, McClure was most popularly known and remembered for playing Trampas in the NBC Western TV series The Virginian. The movie industry lost McClure on February 5, 1995, from lung cancer. McClure was a few months shy of his 60th birthday at the time of his death. In honor of his contribution to film and television, here are 7 things you didn’t know about The Virginian‘s Doug McClure.
1. The TV Shows You Know Doug McClure From
Doug McClure’s breakthrough role came from playing Trampas, a rowdy, fun-loving cowhand. McClure’s character stood out for its comedic disposition against that of the lead character, The Virginian. McClure played Trampas for 249 episodes of the show, spread across 9 seasons. The show aired for almost nine years, from September 19, 1962, to March 24, 1971.
McClure also played Police Chief Kyle X. Applegate in the fantasy sitcom Out of this World. The series’ plot follows the life of a teen girl who has superhuman abilities. Her powers originate from her half-alien DNA. McClure appeared in 87 of the show’s 96 episodes. It aired from September 17, 1987, to May 25, 1991.
2. Doug McClure Had A The Simpsons Character Modeled After Him
Troy McClure was a character on The Simpsons, often regarded as one of the most popular supporting characters on the show. In reality, Doug McClure and actor Troy Donahue were the actual inspiration for the character. Even McClure was said to have noticed the uncanny resemblance between himself and the Troy McClure character. A true fan of The Simpsons, McClure was often referred to as Troy McClure as a joke by his daughters.
3. Other TV Shows Doug McClure Was In
Doug McClure’s first credited role as an actor was in television. He first played Ganse Taylor in the TV series Death Valley Days in 1957. That same year, he was cast in the same TV series but as another character Lt. Losier. In 1960, McClure played Flip Flippen in 17 episodes of Overland Trail. Before landing the role of Trampas, McClure played a recurring role as Jed Sills in 70 episodes of Checkmate.
After The Virginian, McClure appeared in several other TV shows besides Out of this World. McClure played C. R. Grover in Search and Cash Conover in Barbary Coast. McClure’s last appearance on television was as Stuart Coppage in One West Waikiki. McClure was filming the episode of this TV series when he had a stroke.
4. Doug McClure Was Married Five Times
Doug McClure’s first marriage was to Faye Brash in 1957, a year after his acting career began. The couple stayed married until they divorced in 1961. In that same year, McClure began dating actress Barbara Luna and married her. They stayed married for two years before divorcing in 1963. McClure married Helen Crane in 1965 but divorced in 1968. Diane Soldani was McClure’s fourth wife, and they were married by 1970. They stayed married for nine years before divorcing in 1979. McClure’s fifth wife and widow was Diane Furnberg. They married in 1979 and remained married until his death in 1995.
5. Doug McClure Was Awarded A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Doug McClure joins the list of stars who have been honored with a star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. McClure was awarded his star in 1994 for his work and contribution to television. His star is located at 7065 Hollywood Blvd.
6. The Nominations & Awards Doug McClure Has Received
Doug McClure didn’t receive an Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, or Tony award nomination, but he received accolades from other award associations. McClure was nominated for Best New Faces, Male at the 1966 Laurel Awards. McClure also received nominations from the Western Heritage and Golden Boot Awards.
7. Other Movies Doug McClure Was In
Doug McClure’s first appearance in film was in an uncredited role as a soldier in the 1956 Friendly Persuasion. McClure’s first credited role in film came in the 1958 South Pacific movie, where he played a Pilot in Hospital. McClure also played Andy Zachary in The Unforgiven (1960), and Doc Willoughby in Nobody’s Perfect (1968). Doug McClure‘s last appearance in a movie was in the 1995 Riders in the Storm, where he played Hamilton Monroe.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!