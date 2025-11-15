Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Annoys You? (Closed)

I am 100 percent sure something or someone has made us roll our eyes. Tell us what annoys you!
#1
When people self diagnose themselves with mental illnesses they obviously don’t have and fake it for attention like it’s “quirky” or “cute”
#2
my family. Sorry but if you knew them you would understand.
#3
People who pretend to be good people, talk about all the good they want to do/ would do if XZY and never follow through with it. Lots of other things irritate me but this is one of the bigger things.
#4
When my baby brother cries and my parents always comfort him, and then I remember all the times I’ve cried and they ignored me.
#5
My dad talks about those anti-vax moms who believe that vaccines cause autism, saying that they just talk about things that don’t make sense, when he believes it too!
#6
when i bleed. i bleed every where on my body
#7
When I ask how you are, I want a legit, true answer. I don’t want an “I’m fine” when YOU’RE NOT. I can’t and won’t force people into telling the truth, but I find it REALLY annoying when the people I love tell me they’re okay when they really need someone to talk to.
#8
When your phone battery gets low and you don’t have your charger with you
#9
Homophobia, people (especially my family), society, politics, the way I cringe when I imagine how something feels, like someone getting a papercut makes me cringe… I have a long list of things that annoy me…
#10
When people pretend they are gay or bi, I mean like I know that most people are not lying and are honest about it but I, There are people who pretend it applies to them just for attention. It is the same person who says they broke their leg in a car accident they were never in.
I DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYONE DOES THAT
#11
my sister
#12
when someone is standing close behind me, when someones in the kitchen with me and slow people in general
#13
When someone expresses an opinion when there’s no actual facts -_-
#14
Upvote/ like/ follow beggars
#15
When people leave up the toilet seat
