27 Tweets From People That Met Tom Hanks And Were Not Disappointed

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is still known as the nicest guy in all of Hollywood. And it doesn’t seem that this will change any time soon. At the 2020 Golden Globe ceremony on Sunday, Hanks got the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for Achievement in Film, and it was the perfect opportunity for people to speak up about their real-life encounters with the actor.
We’ve collected some of the best stories about people meeting Hanks in real life, so scroll down and enjoy the heart-warming experience. Don’t be shy about leaving us a comment with your thoughts about Hanks and, if you’ve ever met him in real life, we’d love to hear your tale.
Also make sure you have a read through our earlier articles about how Tom Hanks is the nicest guy in Hollywood, as well as how wholesomely Hanks reacts to some of the nicest tweets.
Image credits: tomhanks
#1
Stuart told Bored Panda that he met Hanks between Galena and Ketchum, Idaho, in Sun Valley.
We wanted to hear his opinion about why he thinks Hanks is such a genuinely nice guy while there are some other celebrities who create fake personas. Stuart joked that he suspects Hanks “chose his parents well.”
He also added that he believes the Hollywood actor “remembers when he was not successful,” which helps him stay down-to-earth.
“I’ve worked with Clooney. He’s very much the same,” Stuart said.
Lastly, we wanted to find out what Stuart’s favorite Tom Hanks movie was. He revealed that it’s ‘Bridge of Spies.’
Image source: stuartpstevens
#2
Image source: zwackmom
#3
Image source: Coastal__Eddy
#4
Image source: Steve_Goldberg
#5
Image source: whittlz
#6
Image source: meganmarielynn
#7
Image source: SusieMolloy
#8
Image source: DennisWAlpert
#9
Image source: audreyalison
#10
Image source: E_ONeill1024
#11
Image source: TheAmyMaxey
#12
Image source: steinmondo
#13
Image source: saysshirley
#14
Image source: JPretino
#15
Image source: elnaalbano
#16
Image source: Franceesworld
#17
Image source: LAReviewofBooks
#18
Image source: guano_col
#19
Image source: LauraCampCA
#20
Image source: benjamendouglas
#21
Image source: ttapreed
#22
Image source: patrickcdoyle
#23
Image source: MarkReisetter
#24
Image source: ashleyeicher
#25
Image source: DagHammerstal
#26
Image source: ScottMorrisGtr
#27
Image source: DanStJohn2077
Follow Us