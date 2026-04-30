Take This 16-Question Cognitive Ability Test & Prove You Have Great Logical Deduction Skills

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Pattern recognition doesn’t only test how quickly you can spot shapes and colors. If you’re good at visual puzzles, it means you’re good at predictive thinking, information processing, contextual understanding, and situational awareness, which are all very useful in your daily life. Sounds like you? Well, let’s see!

In this visual quiz, you’ll face a mix of patterns, involving shape puzzles, linguistic analogies, and number sequences that steadily increase in difficulty. Each one is built to assess your focus, logic, and problem-solving speed. So, can you recognize the patterns and solve all 16 of them?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Take This 16-Question Cognitive Ability Test &#038; Prove You Have Great Logical Deduction Skills

Image credits: DS stories

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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