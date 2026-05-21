Relationship Expert Reveals 17 Green Flags That Matter More Than Big Romantic Gestures

Probably more often than not, modern relationships are measured through visible gestures such as elaborate dates, expensive gifts, social media declarations, and perfectly curated anniversaries. And yet, according to many relationship experts and therapists, the healthiest partnerships are usually built on things far less glamorous and far more consistent.
Part of the reason conversations about green flags have become so important is because modern dating culture spends enormous amounts of time focusing on warning signs and toxic behavior, while rarely discussing what healthy love actually looks and feels like in practice. Many people can identify manipulation, dishonesty, or emotional unavailability, but struggle to recognize emotional consistency, healthy communication, or mutual support because those qualities are often quieter and less dramatic. To explore this topic further, Bored Panda contacted John Kenny, also known as The Relationship Guy, to share his perspective on the relationship green flags that truly matter.
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#1 Supporting Each Other’s Growth, Goals, And Choices
Being on the same page as far as where you want your lives to go is a big green flag. It creates a sense of peace knowing that whatever decisions you make, you are doing it together or with the full support of your partner.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
According to John Kenny, one of the biggest mistakes people make in relationships is focusing so heavily on attraction, chemistry, or avoiding red flags that they never stop to define what healthy compatibility actually looks like for them personally. Through his coaching work, John helps people identify the “green flags” they genuinely need in a partner, not based on social expectations, fantasy, or surface-level attraction, but on the qualities that create emotional security, connection, and long-term fulfillment. “One of the things I cover in coaching people to attract and create the relationship they want is knowing what the green flags are for you — what you really want and need from your prospective partner,” he explained.
#2 Feeling Like A Team Instead Of Opponents
Being in a relationship where you know you have each other’s back and that you are working together on anything that comes up creates a confidence that is hard to put into words.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#3 Bringing More Peace Than Stress Into Each Other’s Lives
The person who should bring the least amount of stress into your life is your partner; there will already be enough things that do that. If they don’t help ease your stress, your relationship will eventually start to feel unsafe and possibly even toxic.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
For John, understanding those green flags is not simply about dating more successfully. It is about building relationships where people feel emotionally safe enough to be fully themselves. “Having a clear idea of these will enable you to experience an open, accepting and deeply connected relationship,” he said. That idea resonates strongly in a culture where many people spend years learning how to protect themselves from unhealthy dynamics, yet receive very little guidance on recognizing emotional consistency, mutual respect, healthy communication, or genuine compatibility when they finally encounter it.
#4 Being Honest During Difficult Conversations
Authenticity is such a healthy space to be in when you need to have difficult conversations. Having the trust and belief in your partner that you can be honest and open shows the depth of connection you have established.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#5 Being Able To Apologize And Take Accountability
A very important green flag here. Owning your mistakes is a massive sign of being a secure person. The other person will also feel validated by your ability to take accountability for your actions.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
John also points out that relationship education is something most people never truly receive growing up, despite how deeply relationships shape emotional well-being and overall quality of life. “This isn’t something we are taught, but will make the biggest difference to your quality and fulfilment in life,” he shared. His perspective reflects a growing shift in relationship conversations away from performative romance and toward emotional health, self-awareness, and the everyday behaviors that quietly determine whether a relationship becomes supportive, stable, and sustainable over time.
#6 Knowing How To Resolve Conflict Without Trying To “Win”
Entering conflict needing to win shows a defensiveness and insecurity from the beginning. Not needing to win and looking for a mutually beneficial outcome, is a sign of a secure person.
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#7 Celebrating Each Other’s Success Without Jealousy
Definitely not a green flag if your partner isn’t able to bask in your success.
You want someone that you feel is completely behind you and that is going to be able to share your wins in life.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#8 Be Yourself And Feel Comfortable Being Seen
I always advocate beginning a relationship being yourself. In the long term, feeling as though the other person is fully accepting of you means there is no need to wear a mask and no fear of rejection for who you are.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#9 Being Able To Laugh Together, Even During Hard Times
Being able to create some levity, especially when life gets difficult, is a skill. It can help to alleviate stress and see things from a different angle. If you can laugh together you can work together.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#10 Encouraging Calm Instead Of Emotional Chaos
Emotional rollercoasters are one of the key elements of trauma bonding. A relationship built on peace and emotional stability creates a deeper connection and helps avoid unnecessary emotional highs and lows.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#11 Enjoying Silence And Simple Everyday Moments Together
Life is really made up of small pleasures — those little moments of appreciation, gratitude, and quiet happiness that are easy to overlook. Sharing those moments brings people closer together and deepens the appreciation they have for one another.
Being able to sit together comfortably, no matter the situation, reflects a sense of acceptance, peace, and emotional safety within the relationship.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#12 Consistency Between Words, Actions, And Effort
Depending on your love language, you’ll express and receive love in different ways. It’s important to understand your partner’s love language and show up for them in the ways they naturally receive love best. But one expression of love alone is rarely enough if your words aren’t supported by actions, or your actions aren’t backed by consistent effort over time.
For someone to know you are really on this journey together, there needs to be consistency across the board.
Image source: Pavel Danilyuk
#13 Trusting Each Other Without Constant Doubt
This is both an internal and external experience. You want to be with someone who doesn’t seek to trigger your insecurities and who is there to support you when those doubts surface. Real peace comes from having a deep, unspoken trust in one another.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#14 Feeling Emotionally Safe To Express Yourself Honestly
Knowing that your partner provides a safe space can be game changing in a relationship. We all know how it feels to be shut down or to go unheard. That sense of being held when needing to be vulnerable allows a freedom that is hard to beat.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#15 Holding Similar Core Values About Life And Relationships
As with the support of one another, knowing you are on the same, or very similar pages when it comes to life and relationships is really significant to how safe a relationship can feel.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#16 Feeling Accepted Instead Of Constantly Judged Or Changed
We’ve touched on this already, but being able to be yourself around your partner and not having to walk on egg shells, hide stuff, or feel that they would rather you be someone else, is a big green flag for sure.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#17 Respecting Boundaries, Space, And Individuality
A green flag is having someone in your life that complements it, not completes it. It is essential that you don’t lose sight of yourself and that you have a sense of freedom to be who you are and do what you want to do.
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
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