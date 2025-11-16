50 Interesting Solar System Facts Scientists Have Learned So Far

#1 You Could Fit All The Planets In Our Solar System Between Earth And The Moon
At apogee, when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, it’s about 398,000 km surface-to-surface.
If we align the planets through their polar axes, they add up to a total distance of 364,799 km.
Image source: Phil Plait, nasa.gov
#2 Sunsets On Mars Would Appear Blue To Human Eyes
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#3 Saturn’s Moon Titan Is The Only Known Place In Our Solar System Other Than Earth That Has A “Liquid Cycle”
It is the sole other place in the Solar System known to have an earthlike cycle of liquids raining from clouds, flowing across its surface, filling lakes and seas, and evaporating back into the sky (akin to Earth’s water cycle).
#4 Neptune Is The Only Planet In Our Solar System Not Visible To Our Naked Eye And The First Predicted By Mathematics Before Its Discovery
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#5 Unless Disturbed, The Footprints On The Moon Will Remain There For Millions Of Years
#6 Jupiter’s Moon Io Is The Most Volcanically Active Body In The Solar System
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#7 You Can Grow Up To 5 Centimeters In Space
Image source: nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#8 About 13630 Satellites Were Placed Into Earth Orbit
There is about 8850 of those satellites still in space, while about 6700 is still operational.
Image source: esa.int, nasa.gov
#9 There Are Five Dwarf Planets In Our Solar System: Pluto, Ceres, Makemake, Haumea And Eris
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#10 Neptune’s Winds Can Reach Speeds Of More Than 1200 Mph (2000kph)
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#11 The Sun Is Predicted To Be A Little Less Than A Half Through Its Lifespan
The Sun will eventually run out of energy, like all stars do.
When it starts to die, the Sun will expand into a red giant star, becoming so large that it will engulf Mercury and Venus, and possibly Earth as well.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#12 Pluto Has Mountains
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#13 Uranus’ Moon Miranda Has The Weirdest Surface Features Seen On A Moon
It has giant fault canyons as much as 12 times as deep as the Grand Canyon, terraced layers and surfaces that appear very old, and others that look much younger.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#14 Saturn’s Rings Are Made Up Of A Lot Of Small Ice Chunks, Rocks Varying In Size From Dust-Size To The Size Of Mountains
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#15 Space (Karman Line) Is Just 100 Kilometers (62 Miles) Away
Image source: science.org, nasa.gov
#16 The Biggest Storm In Our Solar System, The Great Red Spot Is Shrinking
Image source: hubblesite.org, nasa,gov
#17 There Is A Six-Sided Jet Stream Of Winds Surrounding A Huge Storm And Making Up A Hexagon Shape At Saturn’s North Pole
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#18 Venus Is The Brightest Object In Earth’s Night Sky After The Moon
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#19 Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede Is Not Only The Largest Moon In Our Solar System
There’s also evidence that it has an underground saltwater ocean containing more water than all the water on Earth combined.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#20 Our Solar System Formed Around 4.5 Billion Years Ago
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#21 If You Weigh 40kg (88lbs) Here On Earth, You’d Weigh 94kg (207lbs) On Jupiter
Image source: howthingsfly.si.edu, nasa.gov
#22 There Could Be A Ninth, Giant Planet In Our Solar System
Image source: Konstantin Batygin, Michael E. Brown, nasa.gov
#23 The Sun’s Outer Atmosphere, The Corona Is Hotter Then The Sun’s “Surface” (Photosphere)
The Sun’s core reaches 15 million °C, the photosphere reaches only 5500 °C, while the corona can reach up to 2 million °C.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#24 There Are More Than 200 Moons In Our Solar System
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#25 Uranus Was The First Planet Discovered With An Aid Of A Telescope
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#26 There Is More Than 130 Million Space Debris Objects
36500 space debris objects greater than 10 cm.
1000000 space debris objects from greater than 1 cm to 10 cm.
130 million space debris objects from greater than 1 mm to 1 cm.
Image source: esa.int, nasa.gov
#27 There’s Been About 6250 Successful Rocket Launches Since 1957
Image source: esa.int, nasa.gov
#28 Temperatures On Uranus Can Get As Low As -224.2 Degrees Celsius
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#29 Mars Has The Largest Volcano In The Solar System, Olympus Mons
It’s three times taller than Earth’s Mt. Everest with a base the size of the state of New Mexico.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#30 Mars Colour Is Due To The Iron-Rich Dust Covering The Surface
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#31 Asteroids Are Leftovers From The Formation Of Our Solar System
Image source: spaceplace.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#32 There Is More Than 10100 Tonnes Of Space Objects In Earth’s Orbit
Image source: esa.int, nasa.gov
#33 Mars’ Canyon Is 7 Times Larger Than Earth’s Grand Canyon
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#34 Every Planet In Our Solar System Has At Least A Tiny Bit Of Water In Different Forms
Image source: spacecentre.nz, nasa.gov
#35 Spacecraft Visited Every Planet In Our Solar System
Image source: jpl.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#36 Uranus Spins Sideways
It rotates at a nearly 90-degree angle from the plane of its orbit.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#37 Mercury Is The Smallest And The Closest Planet To The Sun In Our Solar System
With a radius of 1,516 miles (2,440 kilometers), Mercury is a little more than 1/3 the width of Earth.
From an average distance of 36 million miles (58 million kilometers), Mercury is 0.4 astronomical units away from the Sun.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#38 One Day On Mercury Is About 59 Earth Days, And Mercury’s One Year Equals Earth’s 88 Days
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#39 The Solar System Is Incredibly Big
The average distance between the Sun and Pluto is 5,913,520,000 km.
Image source: curious.astro.cornell.edu, nasa.gov
#40 Saturn’s Moon Iapetus Is Called Yin And Yang Of Saturn Because Of Its Hemisphere
The leading hemisphere has a reflectivity (or albedo) as dark as coal (albedo 0.03-0.05 with a slight reddish tinge) and its trailing hemisphere is much brighter at 0.5-0.6.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#41 Venus Has The Hottest Surface In Our Solar System
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#42 The Sun Is The Largest Object In Our Solar System
To fill the Sun’s volume, you would need 1.3 million Earths.
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#43 The Sun Makes Up 99.8% Of Our Solar System’s Mass
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#44 There Are Rocks From Mars Here On Earth
Image source: jpl.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#45 Venus’ Clouds, Whipped Around The Planet By Winds Measured As High As 224 Miles (360 Kilometers) Per Hour
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#46 Our Solar System Is Part Of The Milky Way Galaxy
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#47 The Sun Is About 93 Million Miles (150 Million Kilometers) From Earth
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#48 Our Moon Has No Atmosphere
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#49 The Average Temperature On Mars Is -66 Degrees Celsius (-86 Degrees Fahrenheit)
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov, nasa.gov
#50 Our Solar System Has 8 Planets
Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars fall under the category of terrestrial planets, Jupiter and Saturn are gas giants, and Uranus and Neptune are the ice giants.
Image source: skyandtelescope.org, nasa.gov
