50 People Who Deeply Regret Shopping Online

online shopping is great! The convenience and prices are second-to-none, and there’s the added thrill of not knowing exactly what you will get, and when you do get it, you might have already forgotten that you ordered it in the first place – just like getting a present from yourself!
Shopping online may be a great way to save a pretty penny, but it can also turn into a hilarious if not unfortunate experience. Here at Bored Panda, we have compiled a list of funny online shopping fails, such as the famous painting of Great Wave of Kanagawa composed entirely from pugs, a chair so tiny that it can only be meant to be used for ants, a ginormous unicorn float and many other online scams and perfect examples of crappy design. All of these bargains can shortlist you for wish fails, proving that sometimes, the mall is better after all.
Scroll down below to check the hilarious misfortunes and shoddy product designs out for yourself and learn the lesson from these funny online shopping fails!
#1 Wait What Is It Made Of?
Image source: rraccoons
#2 I Got This Tank Top On Amazon And They Sent Me A Dress. On The Plus Side It Does Make My Ass Look Great
Image source: Jeremy Russel Priola
#3 Dinosaur Pillowcase
Image source: adoringly
#4 Bought My Girlfriend A Pillow Of Myself For When She Went To University. Didn’t Work Out As I’d Hoped
Image source: locky95
#5 Beauty Products These Days
Image source: whoaaintitfun
#6 My Sister Ordered A Dress Online
Image source: isis1231
#7 I Saw $10 And Just Bought It
Image source: itssavannahxox
#8 My Friend Ordered 50 Shades Of Grey On Ebay, This Is What She Received
Image source: fi34rE
#9 I Knew I Was Taking A Gamble Ordering From Wish…. But Still, I Couldnt Stop Laughing When My Blanket Finally Arrived!
Image source: ruserious65433
#10 Online Shopping: Keeping Things Interesting. Amazon May Want To Recheck Those Product Dimensions
Image source: pinkafterblue
#11 Hopeless
Image source: carohIina
#12 This Is What Happens When You Buy A $20 Punching Bag From China
Image source: timdual
#13 A Good Tip
Image source: TradesVanCentre
#14 Love My New Yeezys
Image source: Max Hoang Trinh, Max Hoang Trinh
#15 Bought New Shoes Online… Nice!
Image source: teddytalent
#16 Never Buy A Speedometer From Aliexpress
Image source: kravhus
#17 My Boss Ordered Chairs For The Break Room Last Year. He Did Not Get What He Expected
Image source: bassbastard
#18 Still Dope Af
Image source: wetchink
#19 My Friend Ordered A Dustpan On Amazon… Trying To Figure Out Where We Find A Broom To Match
Image source: skeeterou
#20 This Scale
Image source: Anna Fuzzana Ridduan
#21 These Shoes
Image source: harley_g00d
#22 This F*#$!^ng Mug
Image source: SVMESSEFVIFVTVRVS
#23 Is China Just Trolling Everyone?
Image source: iainqblank
#24 I’m Never Ordering Online Again…
Image source: leahevans248
#25 I Can’t Handle This
Image source: cooltonedcutie
#26 You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do When You Don’t Have Tissue To Stuff Shoes
Image source: SneakerGodDez
#27 Check Out This Three Foot Pool My Friend Got On Special From Online This Summer. I Can’t Wait To Jump In
Image source: infinite.reel
#28 In An Unusual Turn Of Events, Amazon Has Decided To Mail Me 72 Chinese Finger Traps Instead Of My Multivitamin
Image source: curse_words
#29 Kai Ordered This “Pillow Husky” On Ebay. It Came Today… Not Quite The Same As Advertised
Image source: thebon74
#30 Trust Me, I’m A Pepper
Image source: the_c_23
#31 Shirt Online Vs. Reality…
Image source: orcgore
#32 Ordered Two Shirts From Old Navy, Received 40 Pounds Of Security Tags And A Coupon
Image source: mgbgtv8
#33 Bought Rings Online
Image source: alwaysgreat
#34 I Ordered My Girlfriend A Collage Blanket Covered In Photos Of Myself, And They Sent Another Family’s Blanket. Gave It To Her Anyway
Image source: stvntckr
#35 Gotta Love Ebay
Image source: jeanettefotono
#36 When You Are Not Sure About Your Outfit. It Says Lion Costume Online. Really? More Like A Bad Hair Day Costume
Image source: turbo.thecorgi
#37 They Weren’t Wrong…
Image source: VahsekYT
#38 Ordered Guitar Picks From China. “Sample Text” Is Now My New Band Name
Image source: 70ms
#39 So My Roommate And I Ordered Chairs Online And This Is What We Got
Image source: saopime
#40 Mother’s Day Nightmare Gift: My Nephew’s Faces On Pillows
Image source: Hairessy
#41 When You Order The Wrong Card Size
Image source: theresa.gilhooly
#42 When You Think That You Are Buying Knitted Cushions From Amazon But You Have Actually Bought Cushions With Pictures Of Knitted Cushions On Them
Image source: hannah_claire88
#43 A Friend Ordered Two Snapbacks With A Custom Image. This Happened
Image source: jumja
#44 Final Product Not As Advertised
Image source: Epiconnor
#45 Dress Fail
Image source: mrsmeganroyer
#46 These Chest Of Drawers Will Forever Haunt Me. When You Order A Chest Of Drawers And Don’t Have Any Concept On Size Or Cost Of Items And End Up With These
Image source: siant92_art_running_family
#47 A Friend Of Mine Bought A Ipad From Ebay For $5. Shipped From Hongkong. I’m Still Laughing
Image source: Lasion
#48 My Buddy Ordered This Pillow For His Daughter
Image source: lsmallsl
#49 Expectations Vs. Reality – Not Even Similar
Image source: faarraahh_
#50 My Mother Bought A Swing Set From Amazon… She Said This One Cost $17 The Other One Was $22
Image source: WABSTA3
Follow Us