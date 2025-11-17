Interior Designer Shares Simple But Brilliant Home Improvement Hacks, Goes Viral

Renting can be super restrictive when it comes to decorating. Especially when you’re dealing with a place that looks like it has been neglected by the owners since 1982.
However, interior designer Tommy Landen Huerter thinks you can still make it feel cozy(er). Last month, he released a video, sharing some of the easiest and quickest ways to upgrade your home.
Meet interior designer Tommy Landen Huerter
Image credits: tommyhuerter
One TikTok user recently asked him to share “tips for the girls with ugly apartments,” stuck with things like oak cabinets, white refrigerators, and beige carpets
“Now this, this is a good question. My name is Tommy, I’m an interior designer and I get it. Not all apartments are cute. But there’s always things you can do to improve. Have no fear, here are some practical tips.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“Let’s start with the area of your apartment that’s going to show its age more than just about anything else – your kitchen”
“If your kitchen looks something like this, it has the oak cabinets, it has the vinyl, and it has a white refrigerator. It has all the things that completely date it down. You may think, ‘There’s no hope here. There’s nothing I can do. I just have to accept it.’ Not true. There are many things you can do that are renter-friendly.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“The biggest tip for a kitchen like this is layering. Layer in lots of decor, all of the beautiful things you have and love to make this more of a canvas rather than an unfortunate situation. This is a great example here with that rug on the floor. They even put artwork up on the backsplash.
Another interesting thing that they did in this kitchen was they actually removed the cabinet fronts, just unscrewed them, took them off and turned it into open shelving. I’m not suggesting you do that with all your upper cabinets because you probably want some of those closed, but you could do that with a couple and have a little open shelving moment for more decor and to spice it up a little bit. Also, a great place to introduce some houseplants to bring some life to the space.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“This is another great example of how adding in layers of decor completely transformed this kitchen. Now they did paint the cabinets here and I’m gonna guess your landlord does not want you to paint the cabinetry. But what you can do is swap out the hardware for more modern or contemporary options and just switch it back with the old hardware before you move out.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“Another good option is Peel and Stick backsplashes. I would not recommend a Peel and Stick countertop, I would not recommend Peel and Stick flooring, but some Peel and Stick tile backsplashes can actually look really good and really convincing. If you have the right space for it, like this example here.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“This is another example. If it is a small, relatively contained backsplash space, it can make a big difference and look very convincing.”
After discussing the kitchen, Tommy moved to other areas
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“Moving into the main living areas. If you have some unfortunate beige carpet, do not think that doesn’t mean you can’t get around. In fact, you should.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“A lot of people think if there’s carpet, they shouldn’t be putting a rug down, but it can make a big difference especially if the carpet is bad. Here’s an example here of how much it changed that previous space I showed you just by putting this light rug in.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“It can just overall add a lot more dimension to the space. I definitely would recommend getting a rug that is a different texture than the carpet underneath.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“Another tip is – Do not be afraid to switch out your lighting. We do not need any more booth flush mounts like this, none.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“Switching out lighting is not as difficult as you may think. I’ve done it multiple times before and you can also either hire on TaskRabbit or find a handy friend to help you out.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
“On the note of lighting, a beautifully lit space is going to make a huge difference. I recommend getting little lights like these. I have them in my own apartment.”
“You can stick them anywhere and they make a huge difference.”
Image credits: tommyhuerter
Tommy’s video seems to have come at the perfect time
After having to quarantine at home, Americans are taking their decor game to a whole new level.
According to a 2021 study, a full 55% of Americans made a significant change to their home decor in 2020 — and 71% also said that after 2020, during which they spent more time at home than ever, they’re planning to take the project to the next level in near future.
People’s most coveted interior features include smart furniture (34%), natural elements (31%) and colorful statement art (28%). Sustainable design (26%) and light-colored woods (26%) were also mentioned quite frequently.
78% of the respondents said that when it comes to decor, coziness is more important than anything else.
And the interior revamps seem to have had the intended effect — 73% of those who undergone them agreed with the statement, “My home is my sanctuary.”
Hopefully, after spreading, Tommy’s tips will raise this figure even higher!
Image credits: Marlene Leppänen (not the actual photo)
