Hey Pandas, What Is The Highlight Of Your Week?

What’ the most eventful thing that’s happened for you this week? Could be good, bad, or funny!
#1
last night i had my last choir concert, which was moved to the gym because it was over 80 degrees in the cafeteria but there wasn’t really working air conditioning in there either although it was still better. i had 5 songs to do and it was a pretty fun last concert.
#2
I’m doing the best I can at the moment, but 1st and foremost is the care and well-being of my teenager. Today, my kid apologized for not getting up for school after I tried to wake her, and I gave her the leeway of not going, saying that yeah, I’m not always able to do what I need to do either, and she replied, “you’re doing enough, and that’s how it is when you’ve got depression.”
I didn’t know she knew.
I just fugging 💓 my kid.
#3
It rained really hard on Sunday, and I got caught in it while walking the dog. When I got back to the house, soaking wet, my sister ran by and fell down in a big mud puddle.
We laughed so hard that I decided to try sliding in the mud too. Next thing you know there were 5 of us out in the rain, sliding through puddles and throwing mud at each-other.
It was a blast!
#4
Buying 4 books
#5
uh idk how to word it but being not single anymore
#6
ok nvm i’ve got a way more eventful thing now pineapple and i are now dating
#7
ghosting an entire friend group lmao
