Roo Powell may not be a name you’re familiar with yet, but once you find out what she’s all about you’ll be itching to know more about her. Powell is the founder of a non-profit organization called Safe From Online Sex Abuse (SOSA) and she is on a mission to help stop online sex abuse of minors. Roo’s organization is the center of the Discovery+ series Underage Undercover. In the series, Roo, with the help of her team, poses as a teenage girl in an attempt to help collect evidence on adults who engage inappropriate behavior with minors online. Roo’s dedication and fearlessness have helped save countless children and teens, and she’s nowhere near finished yet. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Roo Powell.
1. She Was Born In Hong Kong
Roo Powell comes from a very diverse background. She was born in Hong Kong to a British father, Gareth Powell,
and a mother who has Welsh and Filipino ancestry. She is very proud of all of the cultures that have blended together to make her the person she is.
2. She Is A Proud Mom
One of the reasons Roo is so passionate about protecting her children is because she has three of her own. Roo is a very dedicated mother and her children are the most important thing in her life. Although she is open about the fact that she has kids, she has chosen to keep their identities hidden. It’s unclear if Roo is — or ever has been — married.
3. She Is An Author
At this point in her career, most people know Roo best for the work she’s done with SOSA. However, she was a successful entrepreneur before that. According to the bio on her website, she has “written copy for brands all over — from Boulder to Brooklyn to Boston — and my words appear on products in Whole Foods, Target, Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, Kroger, Stop & Shop, and various other stores.”
4. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Roo’s job takes up a good portion of her time, and the things she has to deal with on a regular basis can be mentally and emotionally exhausting. One of her favorite things to do in her time off is spending time out in nature. Whether she’s going for a bike ride or a simple walk, being outside is a great way for her to clear her head and center herself.
5. She Is Almost 40 Years Old
Even though Roo routinely pretends to be a 15-year-old girl to make herself a target for adults contacting minors (ACMs), she is actually nowhere close to being a teenager. Thanks to a naturally youthful look and a great makeup team, she can easily pass for much younger.
6. She Went To College In Connecticut
When Roo went to college, she probably never imagined she would end up doing what she does today. Roo attended Southern Connecticut State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in multi/interdisciplinary studies. She still lives in the New Haven area.
7. She Loves To Read
Being outside isn’t the only way Roo likes to decompress and unwind. She also spends a lot of time reading and she loves curling up with a book and getting lost in a good story. Occasionally, she even shares photos of the books she’s reading with her followers on Instagram.
8. She Is A Soccer Fan
We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not Roo has ever been a competitive athlete, but one thing that we do know is that she appears to be a serious soccer fan. She especially enjoys watching the United States women’s soccer team and it’s a great way for her to bond with her daughters.
9. She Likes To Travel
Not only has Roo lived in both Hong Kong and the United States, but she has also gotten the chance to travel to lots of different places. Whether she’s visiting another country or traveling within the United States, Roo loves the experience of exploring and learning about different people and cultures.
10. She Is Passionate About Donating Blood
Protecting children online isn’t the only thing Roo is passionate about. She is also an advocate for donating blood. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing information about blood donations and encouraging people to get involved. Her dedication to giving blood stems from the fact that her mom and a close friend were both saved by receiving blood from donors.