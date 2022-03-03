10 Things You Didn’t Know about Slushii

Everyone is talking about Slushii, DJ Whoo Kid, and rapper Desiigner right now. Why? Because they star in a new music video for Desiigner’s new song ‘Bakin,’ that also stars someone the world cannot stop talking about. This young musician, DJ, and songwriter is in the video alongside the late and great Bob Saget. The beloved actor died in January of 2022 after an autopsy report shows he hit his head in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room. This new video stars Saget as a chef in the kitchen making some food while the rappers and singers do their thing. While the world knows so much about Saget, it seems that fewer people know as much about Slushii. Here’s what you don’t know already.
1. He is Everything
He’s not just a singer. He’s not just a DJ. He’s a songwriter. He is a record producer. He’s famous. He’s been in the business since only 2016, but he’s well-known and well-liked in the music industry, and people love to see what he’s bringing to the table next.
2. He is Young
He’s not very old, though. Slushii is in his early 20s. The young singer was born on May 1, 1997, in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and he was born with the name Julian Michael Scanlan.
3. He Likes Music
You might have ascertained that based on his choice of career, but he liked it even when he didn’t work in the industry. When he was growing up in New Jersey, he worked for Best Buy. You know that it’s a famous electronics store that has so much to do with the music industry given what it sells. He was a customer service rep while he worked there.
4. He’s on the Spectrum
He was diagnosed as a child with Asperger’s Syndrome, which is an autism spectrum disorder that is technically no longer classified by this name but only as a portion of the spectrum. This type of autism affects everyone differently, though it primarily falls into the communication category. He found it difficult to read social cues and to make friends. These are not uncommon.
5. He Was Bullied
As it happens, not everyone with Autism shows signs of it that are easily recognizable to those who don’t know. In fact, many people are high-functioning autistic people, which means that they can go through their everyday life without any issues functioning, taking care of themselves, working, and thriving. Because Asperger’s is typically a mild form of autism not noticeable to others, Slushii was bullied as a child because his own ability to read social cues and interact with others suffered. Kids made fun of him for this, and we imagine it was a terrible time since he didn’t know how to read cues.
6. He Wants to See Mental Health Get More Attention
When DJ Avicii took his own life, there was a moment when the world stopped. Slushii was a man who knew at the time that this is a serious issue. Mental health needs more attention, it needs more recognition, and it needs to be something that people aren’t so hesitant to discuss.
7. He Started Over
There was a time when he was big on Soundcloud and his life was going really well, and then it was not. His account was deleted, everything he did was gone, and he didn’t know what to do. It was a copyright situation – and it happened to many. He decided at that point in his life that the universe was telling him it’s time to get a fresh start. So, he started over.
8. He Used a Different Name
Part of starting over was changing his name. For a long time, he was doing all of his work under the name DJ Swoon, and he was ready to move on. He changed his name, his sound, and he started right over – and it worked well.
9. He Sometimes Forgets his Own Music
He said so himself, and that’s all right. He’s been trying to play more of his own music when he is on stage, but sometimes it’s difficult. He does forget from time to time to focus on his own music because he’s just so busy focused on playing the other things he has on his list. It’s an honest mistake.
10. He is a Private Man
Ask him about his work all day long, and he is happy to discuss. However, if you ask him about his personal life, you are not going to get much from him. He is good about keeping his personal life and his work life separate, and that is something that will help him balance his life for a long time.