7 Things You Didn’t Know About Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage, widely recognized for his remarkable acting and unique presence on both the big and small screens, has captivated audiences worldwide with his memorable performances. Best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones, Dinklage’s talents extend far beyond his iconic portrayal of the quick-witted and morally complex character. Beneath the surface of his on-screen persona lies a multifaceted individual with a fascinating journey and lesser-known aspects of his life that have shaped him into the man he is today.
Born with a common form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia that only affects the long bones in the arms and legs, Dinklage is 4 ft 5 in (1.35 m) tall. He has used his status to raise social awareness concerning dwarfs and the challenges they encounter. Here we’ll go beyond the surface to uncover 7 intriguing facts about Peter Dinklage, shedding light on the man behind the iconic roles.
1. He Performed Puppet Musicals in his Neighborhood as a Child
Long before he became a household name in the entertainment industry, Dinklage unleashed his creative spirit in his neighborhood, captivating audiences with performances in Brookside, New Jersey. This lesser-known fact of Peter Dinklage’s life offers a window into the early development of his talent and the seeds of his boundless creativity. He and his brother (pictured above), a violinist, would perform puppet musicals to the loudest songs they could find making drum kits out of tuna fish cans.
2. He Was in a Punk-Funk Band
Dinklage’s foray into the world of music took a unique form: a punk-funk-rap band that reverberated with the unmistakable rhythm of his creative spirit. In the early ’90s long before he became known in Hollywood he was the frontman of a band called Called Whizzy. One of the most prominent scars on his body, running from his neck to his eyebrow was gotten when he unexpectedly took a knee to the temple while leaping across the stage.
3. In His 20s, Peter Dinklage Was So Poor He Lived In a Slum Under a Bridge
Undoubtedly, Peter Dinklage has achieved significant success as an actor, assuring a relatively secure financial future. However, during his younger years, Dinklage and a group of friends experienced challenging living conditions in a rundown area beneath a bridge. Constantly disturbed by passing trains, they endured a period where their meals often consisted solely of toast, sometimes enduring an entire week on this meager sustenance. Adding to the hardship, their living space was infested with rats, including an oven occupied by these unwelcome guests.
4. He Has Been A Vegetarian Since Birth
Peter Dinklage is a committed vegetarian and also a vocal animal rights activist. With a staunch belief in non-violence towards animals, Dinklage’s diet strictly excludes meat. On-screen appearances of him consuming meat are typically substituted with tofu products, emphasizing his dedication to his principles. In fact, Peter Dinklage has passionately expressed his love and respect for animals in animals, and her firmly stands against harm to cats, dogs, chickens, cows, or any other living beings. In his personal life, Dinklage shares a deep bond with pets and is frequently spotted walking his beloved dog named Kevin in the vibrant streets of Manhattan, New York. Reflecting on his past, Dinklage has spoken emotionally about his cherished childhood companion, Zoe, whose passing had a profound and lasting impact on him.
5. Peter Dinklage is the Only Game of Thrones Actor To Win An Emmy For His Work On The Show
Despite the star-studded ensemble cast of the renowned series, it may come as a surprise that Peter Dinklage stands alone as the sole recipient of an Emmy award for his role in Game of Thrones. While Dinklage enjoyed an exceptional streak at the Emmys, his fellow co-stars were not as fortunate. Portraying the captivating character of Tyrion Lannister, Dinklage secured the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series accolade an impressive four times: in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2019. Within the cast, Dinklage holds the distinction of being both the most decorated and nominated actor, having received prestigious honors including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series.
6. He’s The Only American Cast Member on Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage stands out as the sole American cast member among the ensemble of Game of Thrones. While the show features a diverse array of talented actors worldwide, Dinklage represents the United States with his exceptional portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. His distinctive performance and impeccable command of the character’s complexities have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the global reach and inclusivity of the critically acclaimed series. Despite being the sole American in a cast comprised of actors from various backgrounds, Dinklage’s talent transcends borders, earning him widespread recognition and acclaim for his remarkable contribution to the epic fantasy saga.
7. Married to a Theatre Director, Peter Dinklage Is a Fan of Stage Productions
Peter Dinklage shares a deep connection with the world of theater. Throughout his career, he has graced both Broadway and off-Broadway stages, showcasing his talent in a diverse range of productions. From original works like The Killing Act and Imperfect Love to iconic plays such as Shakespeare’s Richard III and Eugene O’Neill‘s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Dinklage has left an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape. Notably, he has even had the privilege of sharing the stage with esteemed actress Meryl Streep. In a beautiful convergence of personal and professional lives, Peter Dinklage is married to Erica Schmidt, a talented theatre director. Their partnership goes beyond marriage as they frequently collaborate on projects together.