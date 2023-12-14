The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman has been on a rise to fame over the last decade. During this time, he has worked with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers and actors in Hollywood. In December 2023, he is set to soar to new heights of stardom after the release of John Woo‘s actioner, Silent Night.
Featuring Kinnaman at the forefront, Silent Night focuses on a grieving father who wages a one-man war against a brutal gang on Christmas Eve after they murder his child. With the film already garnering a lot of attention, let’s dive into the life and career of its lead star. With that said, this is an in depth look into rising star, Joel Kinnaman.
Unveiling the Childhood Years of Joel Kinnaman
Joel Kinnaman was born on November 25, 1979, in Stockholm, Sweden. He discovered his passion for acting at a tender age, kicking off his acting journey by stepping into the spotlight as a child actor in the popular Swedish soap opera, Storstad. Despite gaining early recognition, Kinnaman decided to take a break from acting to explore other interests. Fortunately, his love for the craft never faded, and he made a triumphant return to the industry after a few years. However, in his time away from acting, Kinnaman went down a path not many people know about.
Joel Kinnaman’s History with Football Hooliganism
As Joel Kinnaman entered his teenage years, he found himself drawn to groups of societal undesirables. Even before this, at the age of 10, he was involved in petty crime. What’s more, football culture was a big part of his life in Sweden. When speaking with Men’s Journal in 2019, Kinnaman described his childhood as a happy one. However, he also stated that he was immersed in the violent world of football hooliganism.
When describing the hand-to-hand combat he found himself in, Kinnaman said “It was an incredible, powerful group dynamic”. However, as he now reflects in his adult years, he puts his involvement down to his insecurities, saying: “I had the need to feel strong. So I was drawn to groups and guys I perceived as powerful. I was deeply insecure, and this was a way to combat this feeling.” Thankfully, Kinnaman eventually distanced himself from the group and rediscovered his love for acting.
Diving Into Joel Kinnaman’s Most Notable Roles
The Killing as Stephen Holder
The US reboot of The Killing successfully captured the essence and intrigue of the original crime drama. Set in Seattle, the show follows two detectives, Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder, as they investigate the murder of a young girl named Rosie Larsen. The plot is filled with complex characters, dark secrets, and twists that keep viewers hooked. What’s more, the series managed to maintain the gritty and intense atmosphere of the original Danish version while adding its own unique twists. One of the standout performances came from Joel Kinnaman, who portrayed Stephen Holder, an unpredictable yet dedicated detective. Kinnaman’s portrayal of the character, with his impeccable acting skills and undeniable charisma, propelled him to further fame in Hollywood.
RoboCop (2014) as Alex Murphy / RoboCop
The 2014 reboot of the classic 80s movie, RoboCop, set out to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved science fiction tale. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Alex Murphy (Kinnaman), a dedicated police officer who is critically injured in the line of duty. Saved by a corporation known as OmniCorp, Murphy is transformed into a cyborg law enforcer known as RoboCop. As he struggles to retain his humanity while serving justice, Murphy uncovers a dark conspiracy within the corporation that threatens everything he holds dear.
Despite a stellar cast and a revamped plot, the 2014 RoboCop failed to garner the same level of acclaim as the original. Yet, the movie did provide an opportunity for Joel Kinnaman to showcase his ample ability as a leading actor in a project of such size. To that, the film served as a springboard for Kinnaman, leading him to bigger and more prominent projects in his career.
Run All Night as Mike Conlon
Run All Night is an adrenaline-fueled action film that follows the intense journey of retired hitman Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson). When Jimmy’s estranged son, Mike (Kinnaman), becomes the target of a vengeful mob boss after witnessing a murder, Jimmy must protect his son at all costs. As the night unfolds, a thrilling game of cat and mouse ensues, pushing Jimmy and Mike to their limits. Hitting theaters a few years after the success of Liam Neeson’s iconic role in Taken, Run All Night further solidified his status as an action movie star. However, it was also a testament to Joel Kinnaman’s talent as he effortlessly held his own against Neeson on screen, bringing a unique complexity and intrigue to the action-packed vehicle.
The Upcoming Projects Starring Joel Kinnaman
John Woo‘s Silent Night landed in US movie theaters on December 1, 2023. However, UK moviegoers will have to wait until December 23, 2023 to watch the action-packed extravaganza. Outside of Kinnaman’s latest thrill-ride, he is set to star opposite Mark Strong in the crime thriller, The Silent Hour. Ironically, Kinnaman will play a hearing impaired policeman, a stark juxtaposition to his silent role in Silent Night. Furthermore, Kinnaman has signed up to share the screen with Samuel L. Jackson in the action thriller, The Beast.
