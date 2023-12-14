Home
The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman

The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman

The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman
Home
The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman
The Rise of Silent Night’s Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman has been on a rise to fame over the last decade. During this time, he has worked with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers and actors in Hollywood. In December 2023, he is set to soar to new heights of stardom after the release of John Woo‘s actioner, Silent Night.

Featuring Kinnaman at the forefront, Silent Night focuses on a grieving father who wages a one-man war against a brutal gang on Christmas Eve after they murder his child. With the film already garnering a lot of attention, let’s dive into the life and career of its lead star. With that said, this is an in depth look into rising star, Joel Kinnaman.

Unveiling the Childhood Years of Joel Kinnaman

Silent Night's Joel Kinnaman Young

Joel Kinnaman was born on November 25, 1979, in Stockholm, Sweden. He discovered his passion for acting at a tender age, kicking off his acting journey by stepping into the spotlight as a child actor in the popular Swedish soap opera, Storstad. Despite gaining early recognition, Kinnaman decided to take a break from acting to explore other interests. Fortunately, his love for the craft never faded, and he made a triumphant return to the industry after a few years. However, in his time away from acting, Kinnaman went down a path not many people know about.

Joel Kinnaman’s History with Football Hooliganism

Joel Kinnaman in RoboCop (2014)

As Joel Kinnaman entered his teenage years, he found himself drawn to groups of societal undesirables. Even before this, at the age of 10, he was involved in petty crime. What’s more, football culture was a big part of his life in Sweden. When speaking with Men’s Journal in 2019, Kinnaman described his childhood as a happy one. However, he also stated that he was immersed in the violent world of football hooliganism.

When describing the hand-to-hand combat he found himself in, Kinnaman said “It was an incredible, powerful group dynamic”. However, as he now reflects in his adult years, he puts his involvement down to his insecurities, saying: “I had the need to feel strong. So I was drawn to groups and guys I perceived as powerful. I was deeply insecure, and this was a way to combat this feeling.” ThankfullyKinnaman eventually distanced himself from the group and rediscovered his love for acting.

Diving Into Joel Kinnaman’s Most Notable Roles

The Killing as Stephen Holder

Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman in The Killing (2011)

The US reboot of The Killing successfully captured the essence and intrigue of the original crime drama. Set in Seattle, the show follows two detectives, Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder, as they investigate the murder of a young girl named Rosie Larsen. The plot is filled with complex characters, dark secrets, and twists that keep viewers hooked. What’s more, the series managed to maintain the gritty and intense atmosphere of the original Danish version while adding its own unique twists. One of the standout performances came from Joel Kinnaman, who portrayed Stephen Holder, an unpredictable yet dedicated detective. Kinnaman’s portrayal of the character, with his impeccable acting skills and undeniable charisma, propelled him to further fame in Hollywood.

RoboCop (2014) as Alex Murphy / RoboCop

Gary Oldman and Joel Kinnaman in RoboCop (2014)

The 2014 reboot of the classic 80s movie, RoboCop, set out to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved science fiction tale. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Alex Murphy (Kinnaman), a dedicated police officer who is critically injured in the line of duty. Saved by a corporation known as OmniCorp, Murphy is transformed into a cyborg law enforcer known as RoboCop. As he struggles to retain his humanity while serving justice, Murphy uncovers a dark conspiracy within the corporation that threatens everything he holds dear.

Despite a stellar cast and a revamped plot, the 2014 RoboCop failed to garner the same level of acclaim as the original. Yet, the movie did provide an opportunity for Joel Kinnaman to showcase his ample ability as a leading actor in a project of such size. To that, the film served as a springboard for Kinnaman, leading him to bigger and more prominent projects in his career.

Run All Night as Mike Conlon

Joel Kinnaman in Run All Night (2015)

Run All Night is an adrenaline-fueled action film that follows the intense journey of retired hitman Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson). When Jimmy’s estranged son, Mike (Kinnaman), becomes the target of a vengeful mob boss after witnessing a murder, Jimmy must protect his son at all costs. As the night unfolds, a thrilling game of cat and mouse ensues, pushing Jimmy and Mike to their limits. Hitting theaters a few years after the success of Liam Neeson’s iconic role in Taken, Run All Night further solidified his status as an action movie star. However, it was also a testament to Joel Kinnaman’s talent as he effortlessly held his own against Neeson on screen, bringing a unique complexity and intrigue to the action-packed vehicle.

The Upcoming Projects Starring Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman in Silent Night (2023)

John Woo‘s Silent Night landed in US movie theaters on December 1, 2023. However, UK moviegoers will have to wait until December 23, 2023 to watch the action-packed extravaganza. Outside of Kinnaman’s latest thrill-ride, he is set to star opposite Mark Strong in the crime thriller, The Silent Hour. Ironically, Kinnaman will play a hearing impaired policeman, a stark juxtaposition to his silent role in Silent Night. Furthermore, Kinnaman has signed up to share the screen with Samuel L. Jackson in the action thriller, The Beast.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, ,
Related Posts
5 Great Animated Kids Movies You Probably Haven’t Seen
June 29, 2017
Sylvester Stallone FI
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone
April 21, 2023
The Five Best Joan Crawford Movies of Her Career
January 7, 2019
Everything We Know About Jesse Eisenberg’s Manodrome
November 9, 2023
Guy Realizes His Friends Look Exactly Like ‘Flushed Away’ Characters
March 21, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tania Rincon
July 24, 2021

About The Author

Matthew C. F
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.