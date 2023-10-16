There aren’t many revolutionary names in the world of fashion and modeling like Kate Moss. Her name is synonymous with the style, elegance, and spirit of the 90s. Her beauty and style have made her one of the most successful and sought-after supermodels from the 90s.
Moss has graced countless magazine covers, runways, and ad campaigns. Beyond her modeling career, she’s garnered attention for her trendsetting style, collaborations with top designers, and enduring influence on the fashion landscape, making her an enduring and enigmatic figure in couture and pop culture. Here are 7 things you may not know about Kate Moss.
She Was Born And Raised In London
Although a famous name in Hollywood, Kate Moss is a British supermodel born in London. She was born Katherine Ann Moss in Croydon, Greater London, England, on January 16, 1974. Her father, Peter Edward Moss, worked as an airline employee, while her mother, Linda Rosina Moss, worked as a barmaid. She grew up in a small family, being the first child of her parents and having a younger brother, Nick. With her parents divorced when Moss was 13, the supermodel also has a younger half-sister, a fashion model, Charlotte “Lottie” Moss. Moss had a normal childhood and upbringing, having been raised in Croydon’s Addiscombe and Sanderstead areas.
Kate Moss Began Her Modeling Career At 14
Not born into a wealthy family, Kate Moss Began working early in life. She worked several retail jobs around the borough area in her early teens. Her prospects took a turn for the better when she crossed paths with Storm Management founder Sarah Doukas in 1988. At only 14 years old, Moss was signed into Doukas’ model agency, based in Chelsea, London. However, although her career began at 14, Moss’ breakthrough came when she was 16 in 1990. Moss was photographed by late British fashion photographer Corinne Day for The Face magazine’s “The 3rd Summer of Love” shoot. Styled by Melanie Ward, Moss appeared organic, like an everyday young woman on the beach. Stylist Ward summarized the look as “grunge” and “dirty realism.”
Kate Moss Redefined The Fashion/Modeling Industry
Since the time of Lisa Fonssagrives (widely considered the first supermodel), models and supermodels were known for their tall, curvy figures. Then came Kate Moss, about 1.7 m, with a waifish figure. Unarguably, she became a standard for many aspiring models whom the industry wouldn’t have touched with a 10-foot pole. Whether by grace or sheer luck, Calvin Klein took a chance with Moss, and she became a hit. During her model career rise, she was considered an epitome of the anti-supermodel. However, as her admirers and fans grew, there were growing concerns that she was negatively influencing female weight.
Moss was at the center of the 90s heroin chic controversy, especially after her campaign with Calvin Klein. Even the then-President of the United States, Bill Clinton, spoke against the rising trend. With Moss maintaining she didn’t have anorexia and increasing collaborations with top fashion brands, she quickly became the It Girl of the fashion world. However, it isn’t only her style and figure that has kept her relevant through the years. Moss’ business acumen has seen her collaborate with several brands, launching sold-out fashion lines and being one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world.
She Was Mentioned In An Alleged Drug-Use Scandal In 2005
Kate Moss’s rise to fame hasn’t been short of scandals and controversies. In the summer of 2005, published pictures of Kate Moss using cocaine became the trendiest topic of the month. With the cocaine scandal refusing to fade away, London Metropolitan Police had to request, on January 5, 2006, that she return to the country to answer lingering questions. Although Moss apologized for the controversy it caused, she never openly admitted to using cocaine. Almost a year later, on June 16, 2006, the British police dropped all pending charges against Moss for lack of evidence.
However, the fallout from the published report caused Moss to lose several contracts. H&M was one of the first to end their contract, reportedly worth £4 million, on September 20, 2005. Chanel immediately followed, stating it would not renew their contract with Moss. Burberry also ended their campaign with Moss, pending an investigation by the authorities. However, fashion brands like Dior and Alexander McQueen and fashion magazines like W and artist Stella Vine supported Moss. While she continued to have controversies about her partying lifestyle, she hasn’t been enmeshed in a drug-related scandal. She signed 18 new contracts after the charges were officially dropped.
Kate Moss Founded A Talent Agency In 2016
Having understood the industry and enjoyed favors and successes, it’s not surprising Kate Moss set out to own a talent agency. She founded the Kate Moss Agency (KMA) in September 2016. In her words, “I want to focus on managing people’s careers, not just running an agency.” KMA caters to a wide range of clients. Some of these include Rita Ora, Luka Isaac, Jordan Barrett, Jamie Bochert, Georgia Palmer, and Moss’ daughter, Lila Moss.
There’s A Gold And Bronze Statue Of Kate Moss
British contemporary visual artist Marc Quinn first created a painted-bronze, life-size sculpture of Kate Moss. Quinn titled the bronze sculpture Sphinx, which was sculpted as Moss in a contorted yoga pose. Sphinx was created in 2006. In 2008, in honor of the supermodel and part of its exhibition, the British Museum commissioned Quinn to make a golden, life-size sculpture of Moss. Titled Siren, the statue is made from 18-carat gold and is reportedly worth $2.8 million. Siren was modeled from Sphinx, having the same yoga position.
She Has Been In Several High-Profile Relationships
Kate Moss’ first high-profile relationship was with actor Johnny Depp. The couple began dating in 1994 and were the typical Hollywood couple. They split up after four years in 1998 but remained close friends. Moss testified in Depp’s favor during the publicized trial with Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard. Moss’ next high-profile relationship was with Spacehog‘s guitarist Antony Langdon. Introduced by Liv Tyler, the couple dated for a year and split in 1999.
Moss’ next relationship was with fashion mogul Jefferson Hack. Her relationship with Hack produced her first and only child, daughter Lila Moss, born September 29, 2002. Moss and Hack split up sometime in 2004. On her 31st birthday in 2005, she met Pete Doherty, a member of Libertines, and the two hit it off. Her drug abuse scandal came when she was with Doherty. The two split, ending their engagement, in July 2007. Moss Began dating The Kills‘ guitarist Jamie Hince towards the end of 2007, with the couple getting married in Gloucestershire on July 1, 2011. The couple were separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Kate Moss’ most recent relationship is with German aristocrat and photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck.