10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been a household name since his breakthrough role as the middle child on ABC’s hit show Home Improvement. His charming smile and endearing personality won over millions of fans. As such, he later went on to land roles in films like Man of the House, I’ll Be Home For Christmas and Wild America.
Years after he stepped out of the limelight, JTT is still remembered fondly. However, some lesser-known facts about Thomas will surprise his longtime fans. So, let’s dive into the ten things you didn’t know about him.
10. Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was A Child Star
Most of Thomas’ major roles came when he was a child or an adolescent. His first role came when he was eight years old in a commercial for Mattel’s Hot Wheels. He then landed a small role in the television show The Bradys. Soon after, he went on to appear in shows like The Wonder Years before getting the lead role on Home Improvement. Altogether, his career picked up early and ended relatively early.
9. He Voiced Young Simba In The Original “The Lion King” Film
Before the 2019 remake of the Disney animation, The Lion King, the 1994 version swept audiences off their feet. The voice behind young Simba in the original version was Jonathan Taylor Thomas. His voice was replaced with Donald Glover’s in the 2019 version.
While at it, Jonathan Taylor Thomas also sang the hit song I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, giving it a remarkable musical touch. In fact, JTT was 14 when he voiced the character and recorded all his lines in 4 days. His performance was praised by critics and fans alike, and it’s clear that even at such a young age, he had a knack for voicing characters.
8. Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was A Good Student
Academic prowess isn’t something most child stars possess, seeing as balancing academics and fame is often not easy. But Jonathan was an exception. Despite being the lead in a hit film, he was a smart student and graduated top of his class. While there, he was on the honor roll and performed well in his classes.
While attending philosophy classes at Columbia University, he dreamed of attending Harvard. In 2000, he fulfilled that dream when he enrolled in a prestigious Ivy League school and went on to graduate. He majored in philosophy and history but also studied Eastern religion and culture during his time there.
7. He Took a Break from Acting
After graduating from Harvard in 2002, Jonathan Taylor Thomas decided to walk away from the limelight. Nobody understood why, but Jonathan seemed to want to focus on his studies and personal pursuits. It was, however, rumored that he was struggling with the expectations of Hollywood.
Either way, he had made a name for himself as a successful child star in the ‘90s and was well known for his roles in Home Improvement, The Lion King, and other popular films. Much later, he made a few guest appearances in shows like 8 Simple Rules and Smallville but his major comeback on a regular TV series didn’t happen until 2013 when he appeared in Last Man Standing.
6. Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was a Teen Heartthrob
The star was a popular teen heartthrob in the 90s, and he appeared in teen magazines and ad campaigns for major brands. His stardom began when he starred as the middle child of the Taylor family in Home Improvement. He captivated audiences with his unyielding charm and wit, becoming an icon of the 90s generation. His popularity was further cemented when he voiced the character of young Simba in The Lion King and was in many other TV shows, including Veronica Mars.
5. He Has a Passion for Environmental Conservation
Over the years, the star has spoken out on numerous environmental issues while supporting organizations like Friends of the Earth. In fact, he once traveled to Costa Rica with a group of environmentalists to study primates in their natural habitat. The star has also used his popularity to raise awareness for environmental issues.
To that effect, he’s worked with organizations like the Environmental Media Association (EMA) and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). He also serves as an ambassador for NRDC, promoting the importance of environmental protection.
4. He Has Directed TV Shows
Jonathan Taylor Thomas hasn’t only appeared in front of the camera as an actor, but he has also directed television shows. He directed a few episodes of Home Improvement and an episode of Last Man Standing. Altogether, it’s clear that he’s a multifaceted star.
3. Jonathan Taylor Thomas Is an Only Child
Being an only child can be both a blessing and a curse, but to Jonathan Taylor Thomas, it was a major blessing. He is an only child and the son of Claudine Gonsalves and Stephen Weiss. Growing up as an only child allowed him to build strong relationships with his parents and carve a path independent of familial pressures or expectations. Since he was the sole focus of attention in the household, he got his parents’ full support to pursue his passions while developing a strong sense of self.
2. Jonathan Taylor Thomas is an Avid Guitar Player
Music has been a passion of Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ since childhood, and he often turns to the guitar as a form of expression. He started playing when he was 12 and quickly mastered it in little time. In addition to strumming classic rock songs, the star also enjoys writing his own music. He went on to collaborate with other musicians, including the likes of Ben Folds and John Mayer.
1. He Is Unmarried
A lot of people assumed that he has already tied the knot, however, this is not the case. He is still single and has never been married. However, in 2007 when he dated Natalie Wright, he proposed, and she accepted. But eventually, they broke up. With very little going on on his social media profiles, we can only speculate that he is enjoying his single life.
Read Next: 9 Things You Didn’t Know About Reno 911!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!