9 Things You Didn’t Know About Reno 911! Kerri Kenney-Silver

Known for her versatility and comic roles, Kerri Kenney-Silver was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on January 20, 1970. She has succeeded as an actor, writer, musician, and comedian. Kenney-Silver’s acting career began in 1992, and she has appeared in several sketch comedies and films.
Kenney-Silver is more popularly known for her performance in the TV series Reno 911! She has played the same character, Deputy Trudy Wiegel, in both the original and revived series. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about Reno 911!‘s Kerri Kenney-Silver.
1. The TV Shows You Know Kerri Kenney-Silver From
In the past two decades, Kerri Kenney-Silver is more known for her role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel in the Quibi and The Roku Channel’s revived Reno 911! Sketch comedy audiences from the early 90s will recognize Kenney-Silver from MTV’s TV series, The State. She played various characters and stayed on the show for two years, from 1993 to 1995. In the early 2000s, Kenney-Silver played Pam in the short-lived sitcom The Ellen Show, where she appeared in 16 episodes. From 2015 to 2016, Kenney-Silver was the voice of Miriam Beaks in Nickelodeon’s animated TV series Harvey Beaks.
2. Kerri Kenney-Silver Is Also A Voice Actor
Besides her role in Harvey Beaks, Kerri Kenney-Silver has starred in several animated films and TV series. Kenney-Silver’s first-ever voice role was as Gaia in an episode of Hercules (1998). In film, she voiced The Bebe’s in Disney Channel’s action comedy-adventure Kim Possible: The Secret Files (2003). Her last voice role in film was Madame Zonare in Hell and Back (2015). In television, she has appeared as a voice actor for popular TV series like Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), The Legend of Tarzan (2001), Brandy & Mr. Whiskers (2004), American Dad! (2014–2015), Big Hero 6: The Series (2018), and Where’s Waldo (2019).
3. How Kerri Kenney-Silver Got Into Acting
Kerri Kenney-Silver attended New York University. At the university, she joined The New Group, a sketch comedy group. The group’s sketch comedy became popular and was renamed The State. The group got a contract with MTV and appeared on the network from 1993 to 1995.
4. Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Television Debut
The State sketch comedy wasn’t Kerri Kenney-Silver’s first appearance on television. A year before MTV aired The State TV show, Kenney-Silver’s sketch comedy group was given a slot on MTV with another sketch comedy show. You Wrote It, You Watch It was Kenney-Silver’s first appearance on TV. The show aired for a year from 1992–1993.
5. Other Movies Kerri Kenney-Silver Was In
Besides her extensive television career, Kerri Kenney-Silver has starred in several productions for the big screen. In 2007, she reprised her role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel in the cop comedy Reno 911!: Miami. The movie was based on Reno 911! TV series. It earned double ($22 million) its production budget of $10 million. Kenney-Silver was also in Role Models (2008), All About Steve (2009), Other People (2016), and A Futile and Stupid Gesture (2018).
6. The Nominations & Awards Kerri Kenney-Silver Has Received
Kerri Kenney-Silver is a Primetime Emmy Awards and CableAce Award nominee. The actress has received five nominations from the association, with the first in 2020. She was nominated for consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. All nominations have been for her performance in Reno 911! and its movie spin-off Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon. Kenney-Silver’s nominations have been for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, and Outstanding Television Movie.
7. Other TV Shows Kerri Kenney-Silver Was In
In addition to her popular roles on television, Kerri Kenney-Silver has appeared in other works. In 1997, she was on 16 episodes of Viva Variety as Agatha Laupin, 2 episodes of Anger Management (2012), and a single Key & Peele (2013). Others include Love (2016–2018), 2 Broke Girls (2017), Big Little Lies (2019), and Reboot (2022).
8. Kerri Kenney-Silver Has Written And Produced Works For Television
Kerri Kenney-Silver’s career as an actor has seen her write and produce works for television. As a renowned writer, Kenney-Silver is credited as a writer for You Wrote It, You Watch It (1992), 16 episodes of Viva Variety (1997), 102 episodes of Reno 911! and the spin-off movies released in 2007, 2021, and 2022. As a producer, Kenney-Silver is listed as executive producer for all of Reno 911! spin-off movies, as well as 124 episodes of Reno 911! (2003–2022).
9. Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Musical Career
Kerri Kenney-Silver was a member of the indie rock band Cake Like. Kenney-Silver was the lead singer and bassist of the all-female group. The band was formed in 1993 when Kenney-Silver was still at New York University. The band’s uniqueness in sound was attributed to the fact that none of its members studied music, making it easier to develop their style. The band was dissolved in 1999. Kerri Kenney-Silver‘s band had three LPs and an EP.
