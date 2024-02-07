David Bromstad Announces New Show ‘Hot Mess Renos’

It’s a time to be excited for fans of David Bromstad as the HGTV host pulls out his hard hat for a new show aptly dubbed Hot Mess Renos. The American designer and television personality announced the HGTV new entry on social media in late 2023 to the delight of his numerous fans who wish to see more of him on television. On the exciting David Bromstad new show, he subtly drags other HGTV hosts on some of the messiest and most dramatic renovation projects just before their stunning transformations. HGTV hosts featured on Hot Mess Renos include Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop and Page Turner from Fix My Flip among others.
David Bromstad got off to a great start on HGTV as the winner of the network’s debut season of Design Star in 2006. Bromstad competed against other talented designers and walked away with the grand prize of a car and an opportunity to showcase his talent as an HGTV host. Subsequently, he landed his first television show Color Splash which ran from 2007 to 2012, pulling in a massive number of fans. He later made a guest appearance on Design Star season 2 and served as a mentor in season 6 before hosting the show from season 7. Other notable shows credited to the widely loved HGTV host include Beach Flip and My Lottery Dream Home. As more details about Bromstad’s new show unfold, here’s everything you need to know about Hot Mess Renos.
What Is David Bromstad’s New Show Hot Mess Renos About?
As the name implies, Hot Mess Renos follows some of the messiest and the most horrific close-call renovations in HGTV history with David Bromstad dishing out comments on them. The renovation clips feature cringe-worthy moments, floods, collapsed houses, floods, unexpected visitors, and many other surprises designers and homeowners never saw coming. Thus, Bromstad has to have his hard hat on for this one as it promises to be a rollercoaster ride.
On the bright side, the challenges Bromstad tackles on Hot Mess Renos are just the storm before the sunshine. The show emphasizes how much the determination of the designer contributes to the stunning transformation homeowners and audiences see in the end. Resilience and resourcefulness are paramount for a successful home renovation. Without believing it can be done against all odds, many edifices that were written off as disasters wouldn’t turn into the dream homes the owners take pride in. In the teaser for Hot Mess Renos, hosts and designers are seen battling with obstacles from bees to roaches and a collapsing roof but the challenges ultimately turn into amazing transformations.
Hot Mess Renos Cast
Of course, David Bromstad is the main cast member on Hot Mess Renos while he reacts to other HGTV hosts taking on some of the scariest renovation projects. HGTV hosts featured on Hot Mess Renos include Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop), Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Page Turner (Fix My Flip), and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). In addition to the hosts, there are some uninvited guests such as roaches and bees giving the designers the toughest time. In all, Bromstad’s role is to throw jabs as the hosts battle difficulties that come before the stunning transformation. The production companies behind Hot Mess Renos are Balthazar Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.
Hot Mess Renos Premiered In November 2023
David Bromstad’s new show Hot Mess Renos premiered on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 9:00 PM. However, fans didn’t see it coming. Just hours before the premiere, the HGTV host treated his followers to a pleasant surprise when he took to Instagram to break the news of the new show the same day with the caption:
New series alert my loves!!! Hot Mess Renos” @ 9/8c on HGTV. From buying derelict houses sight unseen, to fires, floods, stolen cars and slithering surprise visitors, I put on my hard hat for some of the most horrific close-call renovations in HGTV history!
Will There Be More Episodes Of Hot Mess Renos?
From the reactions in the comment section of his Instagram post, David Bromstad’s fans were excited to see more of him on their screens while some suggested that the lively host’s talent could be put to better use. Nevertheless, others wish to know what the future holds for the show. A sneak peek at the HGTV schedule suggests that Hot Mess Renos may not be a complete series with multiple episodes. The show is likely a one-off special with Bromstad coming back for other reaction specials such as Sexiest Splash Pads, Backyards Gone Wild, Filthiest Flips, and Homes That Make You Go WOW. Curious about what David Bromstad makes? Find out his net worth here.
