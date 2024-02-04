What is David Bromstad’s Net Worth?

David Bromstad, born on 17 August 1973, has proven to be a rare talent in the reality TV world. After being crowned the winner of the debut season of HGTV’s reality competition show Design Star in 2006, Bromstad quickly shot to the forefront and captured the hearts of viewers with his charisma and infectious personality. Typically, reality TV stars seize their moment of glory only to then disappear within a few years after. However, that is not the case for David Bromstad.
Since his 2006 Design Star win, he has managed to stay in the public eye and build upon his image and career, showcasing his unique design talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Through a variety of projects, Bromstad has solidified his place as a household name in the world of interior design and reality television. His journey from a talented contestant to a respected industry professional is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and undeniable talent. So, let’s dive into the finer details of his existence, from his family life to his current net worth.
Delving Into David Bromstad’s Illustrious Career
Born and raised in Minnesota, David Bromstad showed a natural talent for creativity and art from a young age. As he grew older, his interest in design only intensified, leading him to pursue a formal education in the subject in Florida. After graduating, Bromstad landed a job as an illustrator at Disney, but soon realized his true passion lay in interior design. Taking a leap of faith, he decided to follow his heart and ventured into the world of interior design, honing his craft and becoming a sought-after talent in Florida.
In 2006, his career took a major swerve for the better. As mentioned, his journey to worldwide fame began when he won the first season of Design Star in 2006, showcasing his creativity and unique style. This victory propelled him to create his own show, Color Splash with David Bromstad, where he dazzled audiences with his vibrant designs and fearless use of color. Since then, he has become a prominent figure on HGTV, helming shows like Color Splash Miami and My Lottery Dream Home. In the latter, Bromstad showcases his expertise in helping lottery winners find and purchase their dream homes, further solidifying his reputation as a design guru. With his magnetic personality and unparalleled design skills, David Bromstad continues to inspire and delight audiences around the world.
David Bromstad’s Personal Life and Family
David Bromstad was the youngest child born into a family of six. His father, Richard Harold David, is of Norwegian descent, and his mother, Diane Marlys, is half Swedish and half German. Since he rose to fame, there has been growing speculation that Bromstad has a twin brother, but this is false. However, it is easy to see why people would think this, as Bromstad bares a striking resemblance to his his older brother, Dean Richard.
In terms of David Bromstad’s love life, he was the long-term partner of Jeffrey Glasko, a former police officer. The pair met on Valentine’s Day in 2004 at a singles event and remained together for more than a decade. Since their breakup, Bromstad has not been in a high-profile relationship again, and it is likely that she is not dating right now. However, this is just speculation, as he seems to try and keep his private life out of the limelight.
Outside of his career endeavours, Bromstad is very prevalent on social media. On his platforms, he spreads positive vibes and proudly boasts his heavily-tattooed body. Furthermore, he has a passion for equal rights. He is an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion in the design industry.
What is David Bromstad’s Net Worth?
It goes without saying that David Bromstad will have no doubt amassed an impressive fortune thanks to his eclectic journey in TV. However, interior designers are renowned for making substantial incomes for their intricate work. So, it is likely that Bromstad was already living more than comfortably before Design Star shot him to fame.
As of 2024, according to several reports, Bromstad has an estimated net worth of around $2 million. What’s more, he reportedly earns an impressive $70,000 for every episode of My Lottery Dream Home. As well as this, Bromstad’s passion for interior design has never died, with him referring to his work as “styles that incorporate realism and fantasy.” So, with that flair still alive, he often lends his home visions to the stars of Hollywood. Lastly, another source of income for Bromstad is his artworks that have been exhibited in various galleries across the globe. If you still want to know more about this reality TV icon, here’s 10 facts you didn’t know about David Bromstad.
Watch David Bromstad on HGTV’s Design Star on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!