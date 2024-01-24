6 Movies to Avoid If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day

In the enchanting world of cinema, romantic movies have forever held a firm grip on our hearts. Whether through introspective dramas like The Bridges of Madison County or the timeless allure of classic rom-coms like Sleepless In Seattle and Notting Hill, these tales of love and companionship resonate with audiences far and wide. Almost everyone can trace a chord of familiarity to that magical sensation of falling head over heels.
However, for those who find themselves in the labyrinth of loveless wanderings, watching a romantic movie can prove to be a rollercoaster of emotions. As Valentine’s Day approaches, you might want to shift your viewing habits to movies outside of the romantic realm. However, as you’re flicking through the TV late at night, you might just land on a romantic movie that will set off your emotions. So, to avoid quivering your vulnerable heart, here’s a cautious list of six movies to avoid if you’re single this Valentine’s Day.
6. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
When Harry Met Sally is a classic romantic comedy that tells the story of Harry Burns and Sally Albright, two friends who meet after college and form a unique, often humorous, bond. The film follows their journey over the course of several years as they navigate the complexities of friendship and love. With its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and genuine chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally has become one of the most iconic romantic movies of all time. While it serves as a heartwarming reminder that true love can be found unexpectedly, it may also serve as a painful reminder of the challenges that come with dating and relationships. If you’re currently single and looking to enjoy a lighthearted Valentine’s Day, it might be best to avoid this classic romcom movie for now.
5. The Break-Up (2006)
The Break-Up, directed by Peyton Reed, is a movie that stands out in its uniqueness, as it takes a reverse approach to the typical romantic comedy genre. Released in 2006, it took audiences by surprise by telling a love story the other way round, with a couple breaking up rather than getting together. While some may argue that this film would be cathartic to watch after a breakup, for a single person, it could be very disconcerting in its portrayal of just how fragile a relationship can be.
However, The Break-Up undeniably showcases some classic romcom elements, shifting between charming moments, comedy hijinks, and compelling drama. What’s more, Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston deliver standout renditions as the broken couple trying to make the best of a bad situation. Whether you’re currently single this Valentine’s Day or in the early days of a new romance, it might be best to wait until you’re in a secure relationship to watch this romantic gem.
4. 500 Days of Summer (2009)
500 Days of Summer is undeniably one of the most compelling romantic movies ever made, thanks to its unique and refreshing approach to storytelling. What sets this film apart is its simple yet captivating plot, which revolves around the complex relationship between Tom, a hopeless romantic, and Summer, a free-spirited woman who doesn’t believe in love. Instead of following a traditional linear narrative, the film jumps back and forth between the 500 days of their on-and-off romance.
This nonlinear structure allows the audience to witness the highs and lows of their relationship in a fragmented and poignant manner, blurring the lines between reality and memory. By presenting the story in this unconventional way, the film captures the messy and unpredictable nature of love, making it relatable to viewers who have experienced the rollercoaster of emotions that come with falling in and out of love. However, if you’re feeling single and tender in the heart this Valentine’s Day, this is a movie to avoid this movie and save the feature for another time.
3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, from visionary filmmaker Michel Gondry, is a remarkable tale that weaves together a complex and thought-provoking narrative. The plot revolves around Joel Barish (Jim Carrey), who discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet), has undergone a procedure to erase him from her memory. In a desperate attempt to escape the pain of their failed relationship, Joel opts to undergo the same memory-erasing procedure. What follows is a wacky and eccentric journey through Joel’s mind as he undergoes the process to erase Clementine, reliving their memories in a non-linear fashion.
Through this surrealist exploration, the film presents a heartbreaking tale of the power of love and the devastating effects it can have when it is taken away. Carrey and Winslet deliver outstanding performances, showcasing their thespian abilities at the peak of their careers. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, making the audience empathize with their characters’ tumultuous relationship. To that, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a masterful blend of whimsy and emotion, leaving viewers pondering the significance of memory and the lengths we go to protect ourselves from heartbreak. While it is definitely a movie everyone should have on their watchlist, it is also one that you should probably avoid if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.
2. Titanic (1997)
James Cameron‘s Oscar-winning classic, Titanic, is not only a true gem in the romance genre, but also stands as one of the most successful movies ever made. The plot revolves around the fateful sinking of the luxurious Titanic, following the intertwined fictional love story between Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), two individuals from different social strata who find each other aboard the ill-fated ship. What sets this film apart is its ability to seamlessly blend action and drama, captivating audiences with stunning visual effects and heart-wrenching moments.
The on-screen courtship between Rose and Jack is considered one of the finest ever captured on film, showcasing the powerful chemistry between DiCaprio and Winslet. Titanic launched both actors into superstardom, solidifying their careers for years to come. Notably, the film’s heartbreaking ending, where Jack sacrifices himself for Rose, remains a significant mark on pop culture even to this day, etching itself into the hearts of viewers worldwide. However, Jack’s utter display of sheer love may be too much to handle for those who are single this Valentine’s Day.
1. The Notebook (2004)
If you feel unlucky in love, it may be best to avoid this movie on Valentine’s Day. The Notebook is an iconic romantic movie that has captivated audiences around the world with its touching storyline. Adapted from Nicholas Sparks‘ best-selling novel, the film flawlessly portrays the deep and passionate love between Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams), two individuals from different social backgrounds who fall for each other during the summer of 1940. Despite Allie’s aristocratic parents’ disapproval, Noah’s unwavering commitment endures as he writes her a heartfelt letter every single day for a year.
As the narrative unfolds, The Notebook delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and destiny, leaving viewers with tear-stained cheeks and a newfound appreciation for soul-stirring romance. Although the film has now become a part of modern pop culture with parodied TikTok shorts and recurring memes, it continues to stand as a poignant testament to the power of true love, reminding us that amidst all the playfulness and lightheartedness, heartfelt stories can still prevail and touch our souls.
