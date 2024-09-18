‘Mickey 17’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is An Astronaut

The trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Mickey 17 has finally dropped, and viewers are ecstatic! Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton and written and directed by Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), the film is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025.
Warner Bros. Pictures aptly released the trailer for Mickey 17 on 17 September 2024. Although the trailer does serve peculiarity in all its glory, Robert Pattinson’s accent in his role as unlikely hero Mickey Barnes is bound to be a shocker as he showcases his vocal versatility. The film’s plot revolves around Pattinson’s character, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim, also known as an Expendable. He is in an extraordinary situation where his employer requires him to die for a living — umpteen times. Essentially, Mickey is the go-to person when a mission is too dangerous and borderline suicidal. His body is regenerated repeatedly, with most of his memories retained when each iteration dies. The synopsis ends on a retrospective note in the following words:
“After six deaths, Mickey understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.”
The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Pattinson (The Batman), Naomi Ackie (Master of None), Steven Yeun (Nope), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things). Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joon-Ho, and Dooho Choi produced the film, with Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins serving as executive producers.
Makers Had Dabbled With the Idea of Having Robert Pattinson on ‘The Penguin’
Matt Reeves has spilled the tea on whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will make a cameo in the upcoming limited series The Penguin. The series, which will see Colin Farrell reprise his role of Oz Cobb from The Batman, will unfortunately not include an appearance from Pattinson.
As reported by GamesRadar+, the director of The Batman and executive producer of the show, Reeves, exclusively revealed on the September 12, 2024, issue of Total Film featuring The Penguin that though they had briefly considered it, Bruce Wayne will not be a part of the series. The showrunner and writer Lauren LeFranc had previously revealed in the September 4, 2024 issue of SFX magazine that the series is a different perspective explaining why Batman doesn’t fit in the following words:
“With Oz, you’re in the city streets, you’re in the grit and the muck and the grime. He’s looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top.”
The Penguin is set in the aftermath of the flood in Gotham City caused by The Riddler and will explore the rise of villain Oz Cobb in its criminal underworld. The series is set to premiere on Max on September 19, 2024. The trailer for The Penguin was released on July 28, 2024, and has amassed over 2.9 million views.
Mickey 17 will be released in theaters in the US on January 31, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream The Penguin on Max.
