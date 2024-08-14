Brad Pitt Reflects on Career Longevity and Embracing Life Beyond 60

Brad Pitt made headlines in 2022 when he told GQ magazine that his film career is likely winding down as he enters the
last legs of his time as an actor. The revelation prompted headlines that Pitt was eyeing retirement, although that’s far from what he actually meant. In a new GQ cover story with George Clooney, Pitt said that he feels the same about his career slowing down two years later. But that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the profession.
I’m still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same, Pitt said.
I’m really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living.
Pitt’s Reflection on His Career
Clarifying his
last legs comment, Pitt explained,
I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it. And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect. And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be?
If I see my parents in their 80s, I realize the body becomes more frail. However, he also noted exceptions by highlighting figures like Frank Gehry who continue to create art well into their 90s.
Clooney on Longevity in Hollywood
Clooney noted that career longevity is all about adapting with the times, saying,
Okay, but there’s two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens. But if you’re willing to move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can keep working.
Pitt remains a top-billed star in Hollywood. In addition to the upcoming Wolfs with Clooney, the Oscar winner has the Apple-backed Formula 1 racing drama F1, set for a huge global rollout in 2025.
Pitt’s Legacy According to Tarantino
When he originally made his
last legs comment, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino lamented that when Pitt does call it quits, then the industry will lose one of its last remaining big-screen movie stars.
It’s just a different breed of man. Tarantino said of Pitt at the time.
I noticed it when we were doing ‘Inglourious Basterds.’
Pitt’s latest film, E/Wolfs, streams on Apple TV+ starting September 27th. The movie will have a one-week theatrical run beginning September 20th.
