Everything You Need to Know About The Batman Spinoff Series: The Penguin

Matt Reeves 2022’s The Batman hit theatres in March 2022, starring Robert Pattinson as a young Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, a.k.a Catwoman. This movie was different from other Batman films because it is more focused on the winged crusaders’ early days as an investigator first and vigilante second as her fought villains like The Penguin and The Riddler. That doesn’t mean Batman doesn’t pack a punch in several action-filled scenes in the film. The neo-noir theme worked well with Pattinson’s brooding character, creating a more comic book film that thrilled fans.
Shortly after the success of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Reeves confirmed that he is working on the first of many spinoff shows for Max, The Penguin. Fans can expect the show to look very similar to The Batman because Dylan Clark and Reeves will serve as executive producers on this Max series. Lauren LeFranc will serve as the series showrunner, creator, and writer, having done tremendous work on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. With the production of major films and T.V. shows back on track, here is everything you need to know about The Penguin TV series!
The Penguin Has Set a Release Window
The Penguin started filming in March 2023 but stopped due to the writer’s strike the following month. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, The Penguin is set to continue production after Thanksgiving festivities in 2023. Fans expect to jump back into the gritty world of Gotham in 2024. The series will only have eight episodes.
What Is the Plot of The Penguin?
The Penguin series continues right where The Batman movie left off. After the death of Carmine Falcone at the hands of The Riddler, Gotham City needs a new crime boss, and Penguin, aka Cobblepot, is ready to take the spot at the top. The series will follow his rise to one of the most powerful crime bosses in Gotham. Penguin in the Reeves universe is very similar to his comic book counterpart. He is angry, stays in the shadows, and loves his money; however, he has a sense of humor that makes him different from other characters in this neo-noir crime world.
With Reeves confirming that these movies and series take inspiration from DC Comics, there will likely be more villains trying to claim power in Gotham after it was cut off from the rest of the world. Each villain could be claiming sections of Gotham for themselves. Penguin has always had ambitions, and he is business savvy, so he will probably be putting in all the work to get to the top. A look into his character arc will be interesting for fans as it will also open up Gotham and its cronies to viewers.
Who Is Cast in The Penguin?
Farrell reprises his role as Penguin, aka Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, in this series. Fans should also expect to see a new group of cast in this world of crime to flesh out Penguin’s world. Other cast members include Cristin Milioti, who will play Carmine Falcone. Falcone was one of the greediest criminals in Gotham, so his daughter could either be as ruthless as he was or be willing to work with Penguin to get a piece of the crime power in Gotham. Other cast members joining this series include Rhenzy Felix, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdeashloo, Victor Aguilar, Clancy Brown, David H. Holmes, Theo Rossi, and Carmen Ejogo.
Is There a Trailer of The Penguin Series?
A teaser trailer for The Penguin TV show was released on April 12, 2023, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect once it airs. The Max show has a similar dark and brooding tone to The Batman movie. It also shows viewers what’s next for Farrell’s Penguin as he takes over as Gotham’s crime boss. While the teaser mostly contains early footage, it does hint at the storyline Batman fans should be excited about.
How Is The Penguin Connected to The Batman II?
While very few details have been availed to the public, it is expected that Pattinson’s Batman will make an appearance in The Penguin as it’s his actions in the first Batman film that opens the way for Penguin to take over Gotham or what’s left of it. Batman’s appearance will only add to the quality of the storyline. The writers will probably want his appearance to be a surprise for fans. The ending of The Penguin will tie into The Batman – Part II, which is expected to be released in 2025. With another spinoff series from Reeves universe in the works, fans have a lot to be excited about.
