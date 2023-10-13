6 Best Not Scary Movies to Watch During Halloween

To many movie fanatics, horror movies are amongst the most thrilling of cinema experiences. Whether it be jump scares, blood, and guts, or paranormal beings, true horror lovers find themselves gripped by the thrill of the scare. However, you might want to enjoy a Halloween-themed movie without having the life scared out of you.
In order to appeal to a wider audience and make more money at the box office, studios often release horror-themed movies that are lighter in tone. They may still have creepy elements but the overall plot and theme is lighthearted or spliced with comedic relief. As well as this, many horror movies exist within a sub-genre where the horror is so satirical it becomes comedic, therefor lightening the load. So, this Halloween, let’s take a deep dive into six not scary movies to watch this Halloween.
1. Teen Wolf (1985)
1985 was a booming year for Michael J. Fox. Not only did he star in the blockbuster smash hit, Back to the Future, he also forefronted the fantasy comedy, Teen Wolf. In the smash hit movie, Fox stars as Scott Howard, a 17 year old basketball player who constantly finds himself overshadowed by his teammates. If that wasn’t enough of a problem, Scott soon discovers that his family heritage has an unusual pedigree – morphing into a werewolf at the age of 17. However, with this morphing comes some exceptional power that he can utilise on the court. Teen Wolf is a perfect family movie to watch during Halloween, as the only horror aspect the movie has is the initial morphing scenes, which are filmed to be more comedic than scary.
2. The ‘Burbs
In a list of not scary movies to watch this Halloween, The ‘Burbs is an often forgotten gem. While it performed well at the box office, it has become more of a cult movie in recent years. The story follows Ray Peterson (Tom Hanks), a 30-something man who is rather old beyond his years. As Ray tries his best to enjoy a week off from work, his relaxation is shattered when he begins to suspect his mysterious neighbors of some sinister wrongdoings.
To add fuel to the fire, Ray’s nosey pals Art and Mark become obsessed with finding the truth, dragging Ray deeper into the investigation. Although the movie has some eerie elements, it is filled with slapstick humour and satirical nods to classic horror movies. Technically, The ‘Burbs falls into the mystery genre. However, it has enough creepy elements to class as a perfect Halloween night watch that won’t have you quaking too much.
3. Warm Bodies
Warm Bodies is an interesting addition to the zombie genre, blending comedy with horror elements in a way that is both thrilling and thought-provoking. The movie follows the story of R (Nicholas Hoult), a zombie who falls in love with Julie (Teresa Palmer), a human survivor of the zombie apocalypse. While their relationship is forbidden, they find themselves in a fight for survival against both the zombies and the humans.
Warm Bodies is a unique and satirical look at how humans and zombies interact in a world where the dead no longer stay dead. Although there are horror elements in the movie, they mostly come from the aesthetic of the zombies. This could look scary to some, however, the movie carries a touching and lighthearted tone that overshadows any grimness. Therefore, Warm Bodies is a perfect movie to watch at Halloween for those who don’t want to spend the night hiding behind a blanket. If you’re looking for not so scary movies with a dash of horror this Halloween, then this movie is perfect for you.
4. From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn is a unique merging of a variety of genres. Furthermore, it is also a collaboration of two of the hottest filmmakers of the 1990s – Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. Starting out as a crime thriller, From Dusk Till Dawn quickly morphs into a completely different movie.
The film follows Seth and Richard Gecko (George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino), two fugitives who take a family hostage to make use of their motorhome. As they force the family to go with them to a rendezvous where they will collect their loot, they soon find themselves up against blood-thirsty vampires. Although the movie serves up heaps blood and gore, it is actually more an action movie filled with comedic relief and twisted satire. While the film has some creepy moments, its over-the-top nature lessens the weight, making for a fun spectacle of a movie.
5. The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic family friendly movie that has been enjoyed by generations. From the mind of Tim Burton, the film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas Town and attempts to recreate the holiday in his own image. Along the way, he learns about the importance of friendship and the true meaning of Christmas. With its unique mixing of Halloween and Christmas themes, The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a beloved classic that stands the test of time. Through its imaginative animation, creative story, and timeless songs, it comfortably fits into the horror genre without packing any real scares.
6. Beetlejuice
It should come as no surprise that Tim Burton lands another entry on a list of Halloween movies, even if it is a list of not scary films. Tim Burton is a renowned film director, producer and writer, and has been hailed for his distinctive and visionary approach to filmmaking. His films often feature a distinct dark atmosphere, with complex and often darkly comic characters. His films often explore themes of the macabre, such as death, the afterlife and the supernatural, making them perfect for horror fans. However, he has also been able to create horror-esque movies that are much lighter in tone, such as Beetlejuice.
Burton’s classic movie follows two recently deceased ghosts, Adam and Barbara Maitland, as they try to save their home from being taken over by a new family. With the help of the mischievous Bio-Exorcist Beetlejuice, the Maitlands must outwit the Deetz family in order to reclaim their home. The movie features a darkly comedic storyline and an iconic performance from Michael Keaton as the titular character. Beetlejuice has since established itself as a cult classic with its unique blend of horror and humor proving to be a timeless success in the decades since its release.