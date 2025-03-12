Adam Sandler and George Clooney Team Up for Jay Kelly: Here’s Everything We Know

Jay Kelly is the latest movie from four-time Oscar-nominee Noah Baumbach. Known for his ability to fuse together comedy and drama seamlessly, Baumbach has previously made waves with films like The Squid and the Whale, The Meyerowitz Stories, and the Oscar-winning Marriage Story. These subtle explorations of family life have not only resonated with audiences but also critics, defining him as one of the leading indie filmmakers today.
In 2025, Adam Sandler and George Clooney will share the screen in Jay Kelly. This marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Sandler and the first for Clooney. While the film has so far been shrouded in secrecy, there is plenty to be dissected. Here’s everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of Jay Kelly?
As of yet, the plot details for Jay Kelly are being kept under wraps. This means it is completely left to speculation at this point, leading many to expect another blend of Baumbach’s signature comedy and drama. The movie’s official IMDB page does in fact list the movie as a comedy/drama, but also a coming-of-age story. For the entirety of pre-production and filming, the movie was only known as “Untitled Noah Baumbach Movie”, but now that a title has been announced, we can likely expect a synopsis soon before the trailer arrives. However, one thing we do know is that George Clooney will take the lead as the titular character.
As a coming-of-age movie, it is rather striking to note that the cast is mostly filled with older and more seasoned actors. If we journey back through Baumbach’s filmography, this actually makes a lot of sense. Typically, the characters in his films are adults who have yet to fully grow up, which leads to explorations of existential crises and unrealized dreams and ambitions. Emily Mortimer co-wrote the script with Baumbach. Her screenwriting credits include Doll & Em and The Pursuit of Love, two movies similar in tone to the work of Baumbach. With a penchant for romance, it’s possible that Mortimer’s involvement could mean the movie will carry romantic undertones.
Who Stars in the Movie?
The first thing to point out when it comes to the cast of Jay Kelly is Adam Sandler’s involvement. He is at a stage in his career now where he almost never takes on supporting roles. So, it’s likely that he will get second-billing underneath Clooney. Sandler’s character name has been confirmed as Adam Doherty. It’s also worth mentioning that Sandler has been leaning into dramatic roles more and more in recent years with movies like Uncut Gems, Hustle, and Spaceman. So, we very well could see a continuation of that trend.
Starring alongside these two Hollywood heavyweights is a string of A-list talent. Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) stars as Pamela Palmer, Jim Broadbent (Paddington) portrays Jimbo, and Patrick Wilson (Fargo) plays Frank Hewitt. As well as co-writing the screenplay, Emily Mortimer will take on a supporting role alongside Oscar-winner Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), and the rapidly-climbing Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road). Jay Kelly will also mark the fifth collaboration between Baumbach and his wife Greta Gerwig, following on from Frances Ha, Greenberg, Mistress America, White Noise, and Barbie. Gerwig will take a supporting role in the picture.
When Will Jay Kelly Be Released?
Jay Kelly not only represents another cog in the machine of the prosperous partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix, but also between Baumbach and the streaming giant as well. In recent years, Sandler has been on a role with Netflix with many of his movie’s gong straight to the platform. For Baumbach, The Meyerorwitz Stories, Marriage Story, and White Noise were Netflix originals. This fruitful partnership will continue with Jay Kelly.
Filming for the movie wrapped in May 2024. The picture was mostly shot on location in New York, which gives us a solid indication of where the film will be set. As of writing, it is still in its post-production phase but has been confirmed for a 2025 release. Certain reports state that the film will land on Netflix in the fall, however, this has not been confirmed. It is also not yet known if the movie will receive a limited theatrical release before heading to Netflix. Before then, Sandler will return to the platform with the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2. Clooney was last seen in the Apple TV+ original movie, Wolfs, opposite Brad Pitt and Amy Ryan.
