Discovering the Unknown: 8 Fascinating Facts About Austin Butler

Born in August 1991, Austin Butler kicked off his acting career quite early. In fact, his first major role came when he was just 16 years old. He starred in the TV series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Since then, he has appeared in an array of TV shows and movies, including Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries, and The Dead Don’t Die.
Altogether, Butler is a talented actor with a diverse range of skills, and he continues to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. But there’s a whole lot that most people don’t know about him. With that in mind, here are some interesting facts about Austin Butler.
1. Austin Butler Is From California
The star was born and bred in the Golden state itself. More specifically, Butler was born in the city of Anaheim but grew up in the little town of Winters. His parents, Lori and David Butler ended up getting a divorce when he was seven years old. So, he was raised by a single parent — his mum. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2014.
2. Disney Pushed Him Into The Spotlight
As implied earlier, Butler started out as a child actor. In fact, before he became a household name, the actor was once a Disney star. He appeared in shows like Hannah Montana (2006-2011), The Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012), and, of course, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007).
3. He’s An Accomplished Musician
Butler isn’t just great at acting, he’s also quite the musician too. Besides singing, he’s a skilled guitarist, pianist, and drummer. The star really got to showcase his musical prowess in the 2022 biopic Elvis, where he played the role of the King of Rock & Roll. No wonder the role earned him numerous awards.
4. Austin Butler Is A Trained Singer
In addition to his acting skills, Austin Butler is also a trained classical singer with a passion for music. Altogether, the star has been in musical productions since he was a child. One of his earliest roles was in a local production of Annie when he was just 11 years old. He went on to star in a number of other musicals throughout the years, including The Sound of Music, Les Misérables, and Beauty and the Beast.
5. He’s One Of Many Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley
Shockingly, over a dozen actors have had the honor of playing Elvis Presley in different biopics. A few of the include Kurt Russell, Michael Shannon, Paul Hipp, and, more recently, Austin Butler. He plays the lead in the 2022 movie Elvis and even bagged some awards for it. To prepare for the role, he underwent extensive vocal and physical training to accurately capture Presley’s essence.
6. He’s A Comic Book Geek
There are plenty of things the actor probably does when he’s not acting or singing. While there’s no way of knowing it all, he’s made it pretty clear that he’s a big fan of comic books and superhero movies. In particular, he’s expressed a strong affinity for Batman. In the actor’s free time, he collects and reads comic books and even shares pictures of his extensive collection on social media. Who knows, perhaps Butler will get to play one of his favorite superheroes on screen one day.
7. His Longest Relationship Lasted Almost A Decade
A handful of Hollywood relationships tend to crumble after a few years — or months. However, Butler was with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020, which is one year short of a decade. News of their breakup surfaced in January 2020, however, reports had it that it wasn’t a malicious split. Since the breakup, Butler has been linked to model and actress Kaia Gerber. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, and it’s clear they’re an item.
8. Austin Butler Is An Award Winning Actor
Butler’s acting prowess isn’t just a thing of public speculation, he’s critically acclaimed as well. For his role as the titular character in the 2022 movie Elvis, the star received a Golden Globe Award as well as a BAFTA. But that wasn’t all, in addition, he received a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor. It isn’t just his work in the movie Elvis that has earned him awards and nominations. In 2019, the star was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his role in the series The Guest Book.
Read Next: Austin Butler Before Elvis
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!