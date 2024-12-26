Before Camilla Cabello, This Was Shawn Mendes’ Irreplacable Sweetheart

Shawn Mendes has always strived to keep his love life private but his romance with Camilla Cabello was impossible to hide. Music brought the “Señorita” singers together in 2014 and sustained their friendship which bloomed into a romance in 2019. Following an unrelenting media frenzy over the nature of their relationship, the pair confirmed they were lovers in mid-2019. They began dating that July and parted ways in November 2021 amid rumors of engagement.
The duo sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2023 after they were spotted kissing at the Coachella music festival. While sources confirmed they resumed dating, the relationship packed up again soon after. They have remained cordial towards each other since the breakup and despite being linked to other partners, Mendes’ romance with Cabello remains his most notable relationship. Before her, Hailey Bieber was his sweetheart. Their relationship dates back to the early 2010s, lingering until June 2018 when the model reunited with Justin Bieber who became her husband later that year.
Hailey Bieber Was The First Person Shawn Mendes Publicly Dated
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber was the Canadian singer’s first romantic partner known to the public. They connected on Twitter (now X) in 2013 but didn’t spark relationship rumors until 2017, after Hailey’s breakup with Bieber. Hailey and Shawn were spotted on several occasions cozying up to each other in late 2017. Although they tried to be mysterious about the relationship, the following year proved they were more than friends as they claimed. Notably, the pair were together at the Met Gala in May 2018 and both shared pictures from the event on Instagram.
They continued to insist they were just friends until November 2018, when Hailey’s engagement to Justin Bieber came to light. The model rekindled her romance with Bieber earlier in June, ending her relationship with Shawn Mendes. Speaking to Rolling Stone that November, the “Treat You Better” singer admitted for the first time that his relationship with Hailey was romantic. “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo,” he told the publication.
He Had A Mystery Girlfriend Before Hailey Bieber
Shawn Mendes’ love life didn’t begin with Hailey Bieber. Before her, he had a mystery girlfriend whose identity has remained unknown to the public. The “Never Be Alone” singer revealed this in 2017 during a Q&A session with fans. “I actually had a girlfriend for two years and so I wrote songs about her… I write a lot of songs about love… I think love is the most powerful feeling a human can experience so I can write a million songs about it,” he said.
Without disclosing the identity of the ex, Mendes left his fans speculating. While some believe he was referring to Lauren Arendse, his prom date, others think it might be Chloe Grace Moretz. Shawn Mendes and the American actress stirred up relationship rumors in 2016 when Moretz flirted with the singer online. After the Canadian posted a picture of himself from a photoshoot with Vogue on X, the Hit-Girl actress reacted with a GIF of herself biting her thumb. Be that as it may, it’s unlikely Mendes and Moretz were ever an item. The actress is a lesbian.
Shawn Mendes Is Still Figuring Out His Sexuality
Since Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes has been romantically linked to Jocelyne Miranda, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charlie Travers. But they are all rumored relationships without any substantial proof. It’s unclear if the “Teach Me How to Love” singer is romantically involved with anyone. He’s figuring out his sexuality and that’s the only thing certain about his love life at the moment. For a long time, fans have had reasons to question the singer’s sexuality. The speculations about his orientation were frustrating for him in the past, but he seems to have warmed up to sharing this aspect of his life with fans.
While performing at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October 2024, the Canadian addressed the speculations about his sexuality, asserting that he’s still working it out. “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that; man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone,” he said. “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things… that’s all I really want to say about that for now,” added the singer. Check out Cher and Alexander Edwards‘ relationship timeline.
Follow Us