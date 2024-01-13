6 Best David Corenswet Roles in Movies and TV Shows

David Corenswet was born in 1993 and has had a passion for the arts since childhood. Even before age 10, he was a theatre star performing in a production of Macbeth, meaning he was a very compelling talent even at a young age. Knowing what he wanted to do, Corenswet joined Juilliard School, graduating in 2016. He hit the ground running and appeared in the political drama House of Cards in 2018.
After this appearance, it wasn’t hard for Corenswet to land other acting gigs in popular shows. He would later appear in a string of Netflix series like The Politician and Hollywood before starring in some movies that earned him a wider audience. He is now set to star in James Gunn’s superhero movie, Superman Legacy, which is set to release in 2025. Here are some of David Corenswet‘s best roles to watch before his debut as the man of steel.
1. Hollywood (2020)
Netflix’s Hollywood is set in the 40s and follows a group of young aspiring actors and filmmakers who want to be part of the movie-making industry and are willing to do anything to get there. The film takes place after World War II, with Corenswet as the lead, playing a fictional Jack Castello, a veteran who wants to become a movie star. While there is some competition among this group of friends, it’s evident that Corenswet’s character is a star already. He is charming and good-looking, which makes his role much more believable. This short-lived series grew Corenswet’s star power and increased his fan base. He brought immense depth to Castello’s character, which made fans draw nearer to his story.
2. Pearl (2022)
Most probably, the role that made Corenswet stand out among the many rising stars in Hollywood is in the cult classic horror film Pearl. In this slasher film, Corenswet plays “the projectionist “. The movie follows a young girl named Pearl (Mia Goth) who meets a movie projectionist who becomes attracted to her. He is mesmerized by her beauty and invites her to watch a film alone. He shows her her first R-rated film, which plays a massive role in Pearl’s pursuit of a career as a movie star. Corenswet plays a significant role in this thought-provoking Ti West film that pays homage to the great slasher movies of the 70s. While this is a much darker performance, Corenswet can deliver many emotions, whether a hero or villain.
3. The Politician (2019-2020)
Before he got his major role in Netflix’s Hollywood from Ryan Murphy, David Corenswet starred as River Burkley in the Netflix series The Politician. The Politician is one of his major collaborations with Murphy and although it only lasted two seasons, it was a great opportunity for fans to see how talented of an actor Corenswet is and his potential. In this drama, Burkley plays a political rival to the main star Ben Platt who plays Payton Hobart. While he plays the stereotypical hot guy at school, Corenswet gives his character some soul and personality. He is self-aware, a caring friend, and smart. These Netflix roles were great for Corenswet’s career.
4. Look Both Ways (2022)
Another Netflix project that Corenswet was involved in was 2022’s Look Both Ways. Corenswet shines in this romantic comedy about alternate realities alongside Riverdale star Lily Reinhart. The film follows Reinhart’s character, Natalie Bennet, who gets romantically involved with Corenswet’s Jake and another love interest. In one reality, after spending a night together, Bennet’s pregnancy test comes back positive, while in the other reality, it comes back negative. This is a different kind of rom-com but still has all the heart and emotional moments viewers can extract from a rom-com. Corenswet’s charm in his role shows how well he can play a more grounded and relatable character.
5. We Own This City (2022)
In 2022, Corenswet starred in his first HBO miniseries, We Own This City. This drama is based on a true story about the Baltimore Police Department, whose Gun Trace Task Force was involved in a corruption scandal. This was a hit show among viewers, with Corenswet’s performance being praised as the Maryland state investigator, David McDougall. For viewers who want to understand better what happens in police departments in big cities, this is the show to watch. The time jumps could be disorienting, but it’s worth the watch.
6. Affairs of State (2018)
One of David Corenswet’s earliest film roles was in the 2018 political thriller Affairs of State. The film follows a congressional aide, Michael Lawrence, played by Corenswet, who gets into a steamy affair with the senator he works for. In this melodrama, the culprits will go to great lengths to keep their affair a secret, even to their detriment. While it only stayed in theatres for a short time before going to streaming, the acting and pacing were captivating. The movie might focus more on the romantic drama than the politics, but it’s still intriguing thanks to Corenswet’s superb acting skills.
