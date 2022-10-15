5 Characters We’d Like to See Chloe Grace Moretz Play in the MCU

Certain announcements tend to get people excited since they happen to involve their favorite actors or characters, but this one could potentially be both since it sounds like Chloe Grace Moretz wants to join the MCU, and more than that, she wants to play the part of a villain. This is interesting since a lot of actors will either take whatever role they can get or will want to be the hero.”
True, not everyone wants to play the upright role of someone who’s going to be seen as an inspiration and overall good guy, but it’s still intriguing to think that she wants to come in swinging as a villain, but as of yet, it’s not certain who she really wants to portray. It does sound as though she’s speaking to those within the MCU at the moment when it comes to her role, so there’s plenty to speculate about and a lot that’s going to be said between now and whenever the choice is made.
Moretz could likely play several different roles, but one can only hope that it won’t become another gender swap that isn’t really needed. She could likely play many roles within the MCU to perfection, but there’s still the idea that there are some roles that would be a little beyond her. With that being said, though, it’s still interesting to think that she wants to play a villain, but thankfully there are plenty of characters she could play. It could be interesting to see a few more obscure names brought into the movies, though.
Here are five characters we’d like to see Chloe Grace Moretz portray in the MCU.
5. Typhoid Mary
When speaking of troubled characters, Typhoid Mary should come close to the top of the list since a moment in her childhood that caused long-lasting trauma gave rise to a new personality that had the power to keep her safe but also drove her a bit nutty. The interesting fact is that the individual she was didn’t even know about her other personality, but over the years, it’s been seen that this character has only grown crazier and deadlier.
The fact that Moretz played Hit Girl is enough to make one think that this role might be tailored for her in a manner that would allow the fighter she’s been to become even more popular. This role would be fun to see since it would give her a chance to get wild with it.
4. Cassandra Nova
This role might be great for Moretz if she plans on being one of the villains that has continually plagued the X-Men in years past, as Cassandra Nova, the sister of Professor X, is one of those that is deadly and hard to withstand since much like her brother she has abilities that don’t require fighting.
Instead, Cassandra is able to muck about with the minds of her victims and perform a few other tricks that don’t force her to know how to stand toe to toe with some of the best fighters around. Instead, this woman is known to be able to control Sentinels, as well as do irreparable damage to her enemies in other ways.
3. Polaris
The daughter of Magneto has made an appearance a time or two on TV, but to see her enter the MCU would be great since she is a powerful mutant and is someone that can come close to matching what Magneto can do. However, despite not being as strong as her father, she is still talented in many ways since she can draw the same properties that her villainous sire can use, if only to a slightly lesser degree at times. But while she has been a villain in the past it’s also been seen that she’s made a great hero as well, though it could be the kind of arc that might be fun to watch since it could take this character in a couple of different directions.
2. Spiral
This character would be a great deal of fun and a lot of work, no doubt since in order to keep all six of her arms in perfect coordination, it would require someone that not only knows a thing or two about fight choreography but it would require practical or CGI effects, or both, that could be visually stunning.
Spiral is kind of a tragic figure since she fell in love with the man known as Longshot, and eventually followed him back to Mojoworld, where she was captured and then physically altered to become the warrior that many fans have known her as over the years. Just imagine watching a fight scene with a six-armed combatant, hoo boy.
1. Iron Maiden
Despite Black Widow being dead and gone in the MCU, there’s still Yelena Belova, who, through her association with Natasha, might still be seen as a target. Now that their main enemy has been revealed to have fallen in battle, it might be nice to see another face from their past emerge.
It does feel as though Yelena might have enough on her plate in the times to come, but it would still be interesting to see her and Moretz hook up in the movies since it might further the story of the Black Widow and even allow for a few other names to be introduced.