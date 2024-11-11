Cher And Alexander Edwards’ Relationship Timeline

Cher and Alexander Edwards aren’t your regular celebrity couples, especially because of their massive age gap. The duo has maintained that “love doesn’t know math,” but the Cher Crew are concerned about the intentions of her partner, who’s four decades younger than the septuagenarian. Besides the age difference, Edwards was dutifully unfaithful in his previous relationship with Amber Rose. The model claimed he was a serial cheater with at least 12 cheating partners in the three years they dated. Regardless, Cher and Edwards seem to be genuinely in love. They have dated for two years without much drama, working together and attending industry events.
The stability they’ve enjoyed is quite surprising to onlookers who believed they were incompatible, but their success, perhaps lies in how Cher approached the relationship from the get-go. Addressing fans who questioned Edwards’ motives, the singer asserted that she wasn’t born yesterday and that there are no guarantees. “Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances… It’s who I am,” she wrote on X. For what’s worth, Cher is no stranger to dating younger men. Having taken a chance with Alexander Edwards, she’s focusing on enjoying the relationship rather than obsessing over the unknown. Here’s a timeline of their romance.
Cher Met Alexander Edwards In September 2022
The “Take Me Home” singer met Alexander Edwards in September 2022, roughly a year after the music executive parted ways with Rose. They met for the first time at Paris Fashion Week where the singer was spotted with Edward’s friend Tyga. They had a small talk at the event and Edwards collected the pop star’s number from a mutual friend afterwards. He began texting the singer and they developed an emotional bond through it. Recalling how it happened, Cher told People she gave Edwards a chance “because he’s just so special.”
“I had been telling all my friends (that) we’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text. So I did what I said not to do!” She elaborated on that during an appearance on Chicken Shop Date, divulging that it took time before she warmed up to Edwards. Cher told the host she was “kind of pissed off” when Edwards started texting her, addressing her as “baby” with three Ys. But advised women to “go out with a younger man” at least once. “I told my friends, ‘Don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old, and don’t fall in love by text.’ There goes that theory,” added the singer.
They Went Public In November 2022
Although Cher told Amelia Dimoldenberg she didn’t quickly fall in love with Alexander Edwards, she confirmed their relationship barely a month after their first meeting. The pair sparked relationship rumors in early November 2022, when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. Following the dinner outing now considered their first date, Cher confirmed their relationship in a series of X posts.
One of the posts acknowledged that their romance is strange but defended the 40-year age gap between them. “On paper, this looks strange (even 2 me) [but] A.E says ♥ doesn’t know math,” wrote the “I Found Someone” singer. She reiterated this sentiment that December during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “…It’s kind of ridiculous,” she told the host, “but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
The Pop Goddess And Music Executive Sparked Engagement Rumors In December 2022
Cher and Alexander Edwards’ fast-paced romance stirred rumors of an engagement in Christmas of 2022. This was after the singer posted a diamond ring the music executive bought her with a caption that read, “There R No Words.” The following day, Cher tweeted about wanting to show her late mom the pear-shaped ring. Also, she seemingly confirmed they were getting married in January 2023, while showing off her ring to the paparazzi during a night out with Edwards in Beverly Hills. When she was asked, “How’s the engagement?” Her response was “It’s going okay.”
All of those fueled speculation about the pair getting married, but sources close to them later told TMZ the ring was a gift and not an engagement ring. Contrary to that, RadarOnline reported that the singer backed off the engagement. According to the outlet, Cher called off wedding plans after her loved ones made a strong case about Edwards’ intentions, and she started to see him in a different light.
Cher And Alexander Edwards Broke Up In April 2023 And Reunited That September
Amid the conflicting reports about the couple’s engagement status, they kept swooning over each other, hanging out, and working together. In March 2023, Cher divulged she was working on two albums featuring songs from Alexander Edwards. “I’m going to England to make two albums,” the “Half-Breed” singer told E! News. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”
Weeks later, the duo parted ways but the media only caught wind of their separation in May 2023. The reason for their breakup remains unknown. However, it was an amicable split that allowed room for reconciliation. Cher and Alexander Edwards got back together in September and have remained together. They were seen together on October 24, 2024, at the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA alongside Edwards' son.
