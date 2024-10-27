Who’s Jeremy Dufrene? Everything To Known About Lana Del Rey’s Husband

Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufrene have a fascinating love story. The American singer known for her heartbreaking love songs lived through several disappointing relationships before meeting Dufrene, whom she announced to the world as “the one and only.” When the “Video Games” singer broke through the music scene in 2011, she was in love with Scottish singer Barrie-James O’Neill. The relationship ended in 2014, the same year Del Rey was romantically linked to Italian director Francesco Carrozzini.
Del Rey and Carrozzini parted ways in November 2015, after which she had a brief romance with American rapper G Eazy in 2017. Then came Live PD star Sean Larkin, whom she dated from late 2019 to March 2020. While the singer was with Larkin, she met her husband Jeremy Dufrene. But before pursuing a relationship with him, she would date The Johnsons’ Clayton Johnson, Salem’s Jack Donoghue, and Steel Train’s Evan Winiker. Here’s what to know about the man the famous singer wedded in September 2024.
Jeremy Dufrene Is A Tour Boat Captain From Louisiana
Lana Del Rey’s marriage to Jeremy Dufrene has thrust the Louisiana native into the limelight. With the singer’s massive fan base prying into his life, Dufrene has set his social media pages on private to maintain a semblance of normalcy amid the enormous public attention surrounding the union. Born on March 21, 1975, Dufrene is 10 years older than his famous wife; the “Young and Beautiful” singer was born on June 21, 1985.
Lana Del Rey’s husband once worked at a chemical plant, but he’s now a tour boat captain at Airboat Tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana. His profile on the company’s website claims his family nudged him towards the career following dissatisfaction with his previous job. “Jeremy decided life at a chemical plant working 7 days a week and shrimping on vacation days was not his calling,” reads the profile. “After a little convincing by his family, he got his captain’s license and started running tours.”
He Is A Formerly Divorced Father Of Three
Lana Del Rey got married for the first time when she exchanged vows with Jeremy Dufrene. The “Once Upon A Dream” singer nearly got hitched with Clayton Johnson but they called off their engagement for reasons unknown to the public. While Dufrene is Del Rey’s first husband, she isn’t his first wife. The tour boat captain was once married to a real estate agent named Gina, with whom he shares three children — two daughters and a son.
Before Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene was engaged to Kelli Welsh, who was surprised to learn about Dufrene’s marriage to Del Rey. “I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” Welsh told the Daily Mail. Nonetheless, she’s happy for the captain whom she described as “a very protective, hardworking, [and] manly man… He is deserving of this blessing,” she said.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene Met In 2019 And Wedded In September 2024
Del Rey and Dufrene’s wedding was a surprise to the public. The duo barely confirmed their relationship when it emerged that they were married. They exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony at the Des Allemandes bayou where Dufrene works. This was on September 26, 2024. The wedding attended by close friends and family members validates a TMZ report which claimed that the couple picked up a marriage license from the Lafourche Clerk of Court three days earlier. The report was received with skepticism as the singer had only been romantically linked to the tour guide the previous month.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene sparked relationship rumors in August 2024 when they were seen holding hands at the Reading Festival in England. It’s hard to tell exactly when they started dating, but in retrospect, they have been together since at least May 2024. The “Cinnamon Girl” singer called Jeremy Dufrene her “guy” that month on Instagram. Be that as it may, the pair had known each other since March 2019 when they met for the first time.
As the story goes, Lana Del Rey took Dufrene’s airboat tour while in Louisiana for a concert. They were quite excited about meeting each other as they shared the experience online. Dufrene posted a picture of the singer on Instagram with a caption that reads: “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey.” Del Rey also shared pictures from the tour which she captioned: “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’ Air Boat Tours.” After they met, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene forged a friendship but didn’t pursue a romantic relationship until they reconnected in 2024. Check out facts about Lynda Carter’s sister Pamela Carter.
