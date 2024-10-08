Who Is Pamela Carter: Facts About Lynda Carter’s Sister

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter and her sister Pamela Carter have always had opposing political ideologies. While the former is a Democrat, the latter is a Republican vying to represent Arizona’s 4th Legislative District. The sisters have been in the news ahead of the 2024 United States elections scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Despite having her older sister on the ballot, Lynda publicly endorsed the democratic opponents, arousing suspicion of a strained relationship between the famous actress and her conservative sister.
Amid speculations that the sisters are estranged, Lynda’s public support of Karen Gresham and Kelli Butler doesn’t necessarily prove a rift between the Carter sisters. She has only stayed true to her political convictions as a Democrat. The actress supported Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden’s presidential campaigns, just as Pamela Carter served as a director for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign in Arizona. Here’s what to know about the life and career of the Republican politician.
Pamela Carter Was Born And Raised In Phoenix, Arizona
Pamela Carter is one of three children born to Jean and Colby Carter. She was born on June 1, 1949, two years before her famous sister Lynda Carter. Apart from the actress, the Republican politician has a brother named Vincent Carter. Pamela was raised around the Arcadia district in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside her siblings. She describes herself as a “fourth-generation native Arizonan.” As culled from her website, her great-grandfather was originally from Mexico.
“My great-grandfather immigrated from Mexico to work in the copper mines in the Globe area. My father was in the Airforce and became a real estate broker and business owner here in Phoenix,” reads an excerpt from Carter’s mission statement. Based on what her sister divulged about their mom in the past, she was born and raised in Globe, Arizona, but her family originally hails from Mexico. Jean passed on in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 18, 2013. Her husband died nine years later on April 30, 2022.
She’s A Former Actress And Media Personality
Before settling for a political career, Pamela Carter dabbled into acting. But unlike her sister, she struggled to break into the industry. The right-winger made her acting debut as a maid in 1982’s Eating Raoul and performed in at least two additional productions before quitting. Carter was last seen as a judge in Helen Gibson’s 2004 biographical drama Karla Faye Tucker: Forevermore. She also worked as a location manager for several projects during her time in the movie industry.
While Pamela Carter struggled as an actress, she found more success as a media personality. Starting out as an entrepreneur running a prominent fitness facility in Scottsdale, she made her way to national television as the host of Get in Shape with Pamela Carter. The program ran on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) for nearly two decades. Carter began working for IBTV in 2020 as a host for the network’s faith-based program ROAR. She’s also the founder and CEO of Creative Genius Media, a company specializing in creating visual media content for its clients.
Pamela Carter Is An Ordained Minister
The Republican candidate is a proud Christian and an ordained minister working under Pastor Roy DeLaGarza’s Window of Heaven International. Pamela Carter counts Bible teaching among her key accomplishments. Her faith has rubbed off on her political ideologies which are poles apart from her sister’s. For instance, the Wonder Woman actress is a loyal advocate and supporter of the pro-choice movement.
Pamela, on the other hand, has kicked against abortion publicly. She reportedly supported the Supreme Court’s overrule that ended the constitutional right to abortion in 2022 and has opposed trans inclusion in sports. These are only some of the reasons her sister endorsed her opponents in the upcoming election. Lynda Carter declared she’s proud to support the Democrat candidates contesting against her sister. “As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for two LD4 seats in Arizona’s State House,” reads her X post.
“Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona. They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education,” added the actress. In contrast, Pamela Carter is running against her sister’s chosen candidates to “restore common sense… instead of the radical and extreme policies of [her] liberal democrat opponents.” Check out the meaning of Greta Gerwig’s Proust Barbie joke.
