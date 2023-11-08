The SSSniperWolf and Jacksfilms Controversy Explained

The big content creators of YouTube often get into feuds with each other. Recently, in October 2023, there was a new alarming drama that exploded on YouTube between two giant creators. These creators are Jacksfilms and SSSniperWolf.
Their arguments spread like wildfire online after the latter went to the former’s house, revealed his house address, and posted it online for a lot of people to see. But how did it come to this? And what happened after this incident? Here’s everything you need to know.
What Does Jacksfilms Have To Do With SSSniperWolf?
John Patrick Douglass, more commonly known by the stylized YouTube name “jacksfilms” is a content creator known for his videos that are funny and parodical. His most popular videos in this vein included the idea of the WTF blanket, fixing countries’ flags, and a song about two words not supposed to be confused with each other. However, Douglass was not only laughs and smiles, as he was also a staunch believer in giving proper credit to creators, and Alia Shelesh got to see this side of Douglass.
Alia Shelesh, who goes by the YouTube name “SSSniperWolf,” is a reaction creator with a much larger subscriber count than Douglass. Douglass claimed that the way Shelesh reacted to the clips she presented on her channel was too basic and probably predictable. However, her manner of reaction was the least of the issues he had with her content, rather, it was how she made the least effort to give credit to people who created the clips she watched.
Douglass decided to criticize, or rather, “parodize,” SSSniperWolf by creating a second channel named “JJJacksfilms,” with three capital J’s mimicking the way the other’s channel name also begins with three of the same capital letter. In “JJJacksfilms,” Douglass uploaded his critiques of SSSniperWolf by playing the so-called SSSniperWolf bingo, where he waited for something predictable in the other’s videos, critiquing her content and offering feedback.
The Doxxing Incident
There is this one cardinal rule in the Internet: what happens in the Internet, stays in the Internet, and that includes feuds made online. On October 13, 2023, Shelesh went to Douglass’ house, filmed it, and posted it on Instagram for her five million followers to see. Whether or not that move was motivated by Douglass’ attitude towards her content, revealing private and personal information is a serious and dangerous offense.
In an Instagram story poll, Shelesh revealed that she was just five minutes away from Douglass’ residence, and asked if she should “go visit.” Once at home, she seemed to be tauntingly inviting Douglass to talk. During the time Shelesh was outside of Douglass’ home, the homeowner was in the middle of doing a livestream. Loyal jacksfilms viewers immediately alerted him and informed him of Sssniperwolf’s posts. They were also concerned about his safety and he was also told by them to call the police.
Reactions
Douglass went on to X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to post his sentiments about the matter. On X, he described Shelesh as “creepy, gross, violating,” and asked YouTube to de-platform her. On YouTube, jacksfilms condemned SSSniperWolf by saying, “She turned from a mere content thief to someone who doxxes and stalks her critics.” He felt that his home was no longer felt safe “thanks” to her. “There’s one thing you don’t do: you do not show up at someone’s house,” he added.
Shelesh posted on Instagram denying the allegations, and that she did not know how to dox and Douglass’ information were publicly available. She also posted another video on her story with a video of her scrolling through her channel and claiming that it was him who was stealing content instead. She ended the video with a query about getting a restraining order on him.
Team YouTube reacted with a post on X saying, “Would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video,” which infuriated some fans due to the lack of response from the platform, with The Act Man mockingly responding that it would be more meta to do reactions on their inactivity. On October 20, however, Team YouTube confirmed a temporary demonetization of SSSniperWolf following her violation of the rules. It did not take long, however, for some users to find out that only the recent video at that time was demonetized.
The next day, Shelesh took to X to apologize, “I’m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution.” On November 4, Douglass uploaded on his second channel a video titled “What comes next,” where he assured his viewers that he and his wife are doing fine, though they were always in fear of going out of their home and was considering changing residency. Moreover, after the incident, he has been thinking of new ideas to steer his second channel without being focused on critiquing Shelesh.
Douglass said that he would still be true to his mission of giving appropriate credit to creators whenever necessary. He also wanted to transform his channel into a workshop for creators, where he would critique and give feedback on content created by his viewers. However, he would only work on content that his viewers would consent him to work on.