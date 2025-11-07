19 Successful Actors Who Made Their Film Debut in the Last 10 Years

The past decade has proven that a powerful film debut can launch a career into superstardom. Over the last ten years, a new generation of actors has emerged, challenging the status quo by creating their own paths with bold performances and fresh perspectives. From indie gems to blockbuster hits, these new stars have had a remarkable rise to fame.
In the competitive world of cinema, achieving a meteoric rise from breakout star to household name is no easy feat. Every year, new and older actors transition to the big screen with hopes of attaining success. However, these 19 actors have risen to stardom within the first decade of their film debuts.
1. Awkwafina
Awkwafina made her film debut in the 2016 comedy Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Although cast in a minor role, it marked the start of an unconventional yet remarkable Hollywood journey. Known for her sharp humor, low, raspy voice, and magnetic screen presence, Awkwafina successfully transitioned from a viral rapper to a sought-after comedic and dramatic actress. Since 2016, she has starred in several Box Office hits in both acting and voice roles.
2. Auli’i Cravalho
Actress Auli’i Cravalho made her film debut in 2016 when she voiced the title character in Disney’s Moana. At just 14 years old, her powerful voice and natural charisma brought the animated heroine to life. The performance not only launched her career but also made her a symbol of Pacific Islander representation in mainstream cinema. Since then, Cravalho has continued to build on that success with roles in a few indie films and portraying Janis’ Imi’ike in the 2024 teen musical comedy Mean Girls.
3. Anthony Ramos
Like Awkwafina and Auli’i Cravalho, Anthony Ramos also made his film debut in 2016 in the drama White Girl. Rising from his breakout stage role in Hamilton to acclaimed performances in films like A Star Is Born (2018) and In the Heights (2021), Ramos has proven his ability to move seamlessly between drama and music-driven storytelling. He also starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) and Dumb Money (2023).
4. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made his feature film debut in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017). Although the movie itself wasn’t a critical hit, it marked the arrival of a commanding new presence in Hollywood. Within a few short years, Abdul-Mateen proved his range and depth with standout performances in Aquaman (2018) and its 2023 sequel, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), Candyman (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).
5. Georgina Campbell
After earning praise for her work in television, English actress Georgina Campbell transitioned to film with remarkable ease. She made her feature film debut in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017). Since then, she has made memorable performances in Barbarian (2022), Bird Box Barcelona (2023), The Watchers (2024), and the TV series Suspicion (2022).
6. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer’s rise from British television to international stardom has been nothing short of spectacular. Having made her screen debut in 2008, the English actress made her film debut almost a decade later with the 2017 British biographical drama England Is Mine. Since then, it has been back-to-back hits, from the hit series Killing Eve (2018) to Free Guy (2021) and The Last Duel (2021). More recently, she starred in The Bikeriders (2023) and 28 Years Later (2025).
7. Harris Dickinson
English actor Harris Dickinson made a striking first impression with his film debut in Beach Rats (2017). He played a conflicted Brooklyn teenager grappling with identity and desire. Since then, Dickinson has built an impressive resumé with standout roles in The King’s Man (2019), Triangle of Sadness (2022), The Iron Claw (2023), and Babygirl (2024).
8. Ariana Greenblatt
Having made her film debut in the 2017 Christmas comedy A Bad Moms Christmas, Ariana Greenblatt became one of Hollywood’s youngest rising stars. In just a few short years, Greenblatt has built a reputation for delivering standout performances beyond her age. From her breakout role as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War to standout appearances in 65 (2023), Barbie (2023), and Borderlands (2024), Ariana Greenblatt has proven she can hold her own alongside major stars.
9. Finn Wolfhard
After gaining fame on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard made his feature film debut in the 2017 horror hit It. His performance proved he could hold his own on the big screen alongside seasoned actors. Since then, Wolfhard has taken on diverse roles in projects like the Ghostbusters films and When You Finish Saving the World (2022).
10. David Corenswet
David Corenswet began his screen career on television. However, it wasn’t until the mid-2010s that he made his film debut with Affairs of State (2018). Although it was his TV roles that thrust him into the spotlight, he landed his first major film role in the 2024 Twisters. However, it is his 2025 role as the iconic Clark Kent and Superman that has made him a household name.
11. Winston Duke
For Tobagonian actor Winston Duke, his film debut in Black Panther (2018) ultimately became his breakout role. He delivered an unforgettable performance as M’Baku in the MCU hit film. Before Black Panther, Duke had only worked on television. Since 2018, he has starred in Us (2019), Nine Days (2020), Spenser Confidential (2020), and The Fall Guy (2024).
12. Daisy Edgar-Jones
Like several others on this list, English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones began her screen career on television. However, since her film debut in 2018, she has made a seamless transition from TV darling to big-screen star. After her film debut with Pond Life (2018), she appeared in Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), Twisters (2024), and On Swift Horses (2024). On television, she’s known for her roles in War of the Worlds (2019–2021), Normal People (2020), and Under the Banner of Heaven (2022).
13. Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi might have made his film debut in the 2017 Australian comedy Swinging Safari (or in an uncredited role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), but it was Netflix’s The Kissing Booth (2018) that became his breakout role. Since then, the Australian actor has transitioned from teen heartthrob to one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young talents. From Euphoria, Priscilla (2023), and Saltburn (2023), to his latest Frankenstein (2025) performance, Elordi is one of Hollywood’s future stars.
14. Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo made her film debut in 2018’s Widows before appearing in Bad Times at the El Royale. In retrospect, it was an excellent way to begin her journey on the big screen. It didn’t take long for audiences and critics to realize she was different and unique in her own way. Already a Tony Award-winning performer before her film debut, Erivo transitioned to the big screen with stunning confidence and emotional range. Since then, she has delivered exceptional performances across several critically acclaimed projects.
15. Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke made her film debut in 2018 in the thriller Ladyworld, before landing a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). It didn’t take long for her to step out from the shadows of her famous parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Maya quickly followed her film debut with standout performances in projects like Stranger Things and Do Revenge (2022). Her other notable roles include Asteroid City (2023), Wildcat (2023), and Inside Out 2 (2024).
16. Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny made her film debut in Pacific Rim Uprising (2018). Her performance instantly caught the attention of critics and audiences. Although it was her first major role, Spaeny showcased a maturity and intensity that hinted at a long and promising career ahead. Less than a decade later, she has landed several notable projects, including Mare of Easttown (2021), The First Lady (2022), Priscilla (2023), Civil War (2024), Alien: Romulus (2024), and Wake Up Dead Man (2025).
17. Paul Mescal
Irish actor Paul Mescal’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. After earning global acclaim for his breakout role in the TV series Normal People, Mescal made his film debut in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter (2021). Since then, he has also become one of the most talked-about young actors in Hollywood, earning an Oscar nomination for Aftersun and taking on high-profile projects like Gladiator II.
18. Aaron Pierre
Like Paul Mescal, English actor Aaron Pierre found relative success within a few short years. He made his film debut in M. Night Shyamalan’s body horror Old (2021). Since then, in less than five years, the actor has landed several big roles in film and television.
19. Rachel Zegler
Actress and singer Rachel Zegler made a remarkable film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021). Chosen from thousands of audition tapes, Zegler’s powerful voice instantly set her apart, earning her a Golden Globe Award and widespread acclaim. Since then, Zegler has continued to shine in major projects, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), and Snow White (2025).
