Before Superman, David Corenswet Stole The Spotlight In These Roles

As the new Superman actor, David Corenswet is poised to break new ground in his decades-long career. In the same measure Henry Cavill became a global superstar after debuting as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Corenswet is expected to attain international stardom with the coveted role. Playing Clark Kent is a dream come true for the American actor, who expressed in 2019 that it was his “pie-in-the-sky ambition.”
“I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take,” he told Entertainment Weekly, “but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.” Corenswet’s striking resemblance to Cavill probably aided his cause as he was cast to play the superhero from Krypton in James Gunn’s DC Universe. That was in June 2023. He embodied the character for the first time in Gunn’s Superman film to rave reviews. His performance contends for the best live-action portrayal of the superhero, but it’s not the only role Corenswet has aced.
David Corenswet’s Talent Gained Mainstream Recognition With ‘The Politician’
Influenced by his father and sister, who were both involved with performing arts, David Corenswet took up acting as a child. He made his professional debut at age 9, playing Bert in a theatrical production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. That was in 2002. After years of honing his skills on stage and at the Juilliard School, he brought his career to the screen and gained some attention with his roles in House of Cards and Affairs of State.
The first glimpse of his brilliance came with his portrayal of River Barkley in Netflix’s The Politician. As a queer, handsome hunk who committed suicide in the political drama, David Corenswet laid a strong foundation for his career. The acclaimed teen drama popularized his name in the industry, paving the way for another collaboration with the show’s creators (Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy), which solidified his Hollywood presence.
The Superman actor acknowledges The Politician as a turning point in his career. He described the role as “the difference between feeling like you’re getting to do your job and you’re not getting to do your job. It’s a deep and profound feeling when you feel you can do a job, but you’re not getting the opportunity to do the job,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ Solidified His Stake In Hollywood
Working with Brennan and Murphy in The Politician, David Corenswet’s talent helped him establish a relationship with the duo, who carried him along for their next project. Landing his first television lead role in Hollywood, Corenswet cemented his growing repute with his refined portrayal of Jack Castello, a war veteran pursuing an acting career during Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Although the historical drama received mixed reviews, Corenswet and his costars were praised for their performances. Hollywood was an Award magnet that helped the actor gain more visibility. The miniseries was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys, among other coveted accolades. Playing Jack Castello was challenging for the actor, but he delivered a range that proves he has what it takes to portray complex and layered characters.
Speaking to OprahMag about the role, David Corenswet divulged that “the hardest thing was remembering which names to call people. Laura Harrier is playing an actress, who’s playing an actress, who’s playing an actress. There are four names to keep track of there. It’s very difficult,” he said. The role was also challenging because of the character he was portraying. “It’s always a challenge to play an actor who has to be bad at acting — finding a balance between believable bad acting and just bad acting at your part (is difficult),” he explained.
‘Pearl’ And ‘Look Both Ways’ Sparked David Corenswet’s Rise To Big-Screen Stardom
With Gunn’s Superman, David Corenswet’s big-screen appeal is undeniable. The Clark Kent actor made his feature film debut as Michael Lawson in Eric Bross’ Affairs of State. Though the political thriller was critically praised, the actor’s big-screen breakthrough came in 2022 when he played Jake in Wanuri Kahiu’s Look Both Ways and The Projectionist in Ti West’s Pearl.
While the former, a feel-good romance comedy, received mixed reviews, West's psychological horror thriller garnered positive critical response, with multiple award nominations that sparked media exposure for the cast. These movie roles, alongside his television and theatre resume, prepared him for the Superman role.
