Every Rachel Zegler Movie Role Since Her Screen Debut

American actress Rachel Zegler represents a younger generation of Hollywood talents taking the industry by storm. Zegler, an actress and singer, is known for her talent, beauty, and captivating screen presence. The Hackensack, New Jersey-born actress, born May 3, 2001, was named after Rachel Green from the NBC TV series Friends. Rachel Zegler’s mother is from Columbia. Although her father is American, he’s of Polish descent.
As though destined for television, Zegler became interested in acting as early as age 4. After landing her first play role at age 12, she was certain it was a career she wanted to pursue professionally. Since her debut, Zegler’s career has been on the rise, with the actress set to portray the iconic Snow White in the 2025 live-action reimagining musical Snow White. In appreciation of her career growth, here’s a look at all of Rachel Zegler’s movie roles since her debut.
West Side Story
After Steven Spielberg posted an open casting call for a new film on Twitter, Rachel Zegler was one of over 30,000 applicants that responded. The movie, which later became Spielberg’s 2021 musical romantic drama West Side Story, became one of the best musical films of all time. Zegler beat over 30,000 to land the role of María. Although West Side Story was Zegler’s film debut, it wasn’t her first time in a musical.
Zegler’s character is a young Puerto Rican woman living in 1950s New York City. María falls in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former member of the Jets gang, despite the ongoing rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. María’s brother, Bernardo (David Alvarez), is the leader of the Sharks gang. Although it bombed at the Box Office, West Side Story was critically acclaimed, with Zegler’s performance receiving special praise. Among several other award nominations, Zegler was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The next time audiences watched Rachel Zegler in a movie, she joined the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). She was cast as the Greek goddess Anthea in the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). Anthea, also known as Anne in her human form/disguise, is the youngest of the three goddesses. She has the ability to manipulate reality by altering the positions of objects and spaces. Unlike her sisters, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), Anthea demonstrates compassion. Anthea eventually allies with Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) and his Shazamily to stop her sisters’ destructive plans. While critical reviews were mixed or average, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was largely a commercial flop.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
In the same 2023, Rachel Zegler starred in another big-budget film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, is created as a prequel to the 2012 The Hunger Games film. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes became the fifth installment in The Hunger Games franchise. In the movie, Zegler portrayed Lucy Gray Baird. Her character is a female tribute from District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games.
Lucy Gray Baird is portrayed as a charismatic and talented singer who captures the attention of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), her mentor, with her charm, wit, and defiance. Lucy’s role is pivotal in the story as her relationship with Snow influences his journey and the events that shape his rise to power in Panem. Rachel Zegler’s portrayal brought depth to Lucy Gray’s complex character, balancing the character’s vulnerability and rebellion.
Y2K
A24’s disaster comedy horror Y2K revolves around a group of teenagers who attend a massive New Year’s Eve party that quickly turns chaotic. Set on New Year’s Eve 1999, a night of fun and celebration turns awry when the Y2K bug—a real-world fear that computers would malfunction—causes bizarre technological malfunctions. Rachel Zegler joined the cast as the film’s female lead, Laura, a skilled hacker with a soft spot for Eli (Jaeden Martell). Y2K balances its satirical take on the Y2K scare with coming-of-age themes, quirky humor, and a dose of 1990s nostalgia.
Spellbound
In expanding her acting range, Rachel Zegler landed her first voice role in the 2024 animated musical adventure fantasy-comedy Spellbound. Zegler voices the film’s protagonist, Princess Ellian, the 15-year-old heir to the throne of Lumbria. Spellbound’s plot follows Ellian as she embarks on a journey to save her parents, King Solon (Javier Bardem) and Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman).
The King and Queen have been transformed into monsters by dark magic. Determined to reverse the spell and restore her family, Princess Ellian confronts formidable challenges, discovering her strength and the importance of family bonds. Spellbound was released on Netflix on November 22, 2024. If you enjoyed reading about Rachel Zegler’s movie roles, check out the best musical films of 2024.
