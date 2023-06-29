The Hunger Games Districts, Ranked By The Number Of Wins

A fan of The Hunger Games would know that the competition among the districts is fierce, with only one tribute emerging as the victor in each Hunger Games. The Hunger Games trilogy was a big success, and now a prequel that will deliver a very different story from what fans expect. But one thing remains the same in every movie or book, and that is the annual Hunger Games between different districts of Panem.
The Hunger Games takes place every year in the dystopian nation of Panem. It involves two tributes (a male and a female) who are chosen from each district to participate in a brutal game. In the end, only one person survives, while the rest of the tributes are either killed or die in unfortunate circumstances. Since the game had been played for years, each district had its share of victors. So, let’s have a look at the list of districts that have won the most games, ranking them by known tributes.
1. District 5 – 1 Victor
District 5 is a non-career district. But it is known to be a rich one as it holds the responsibility of generating power for the whole nation. However, it has only one named victor — Porter Millicent Tripp. He happened to win the 38th Hunger Games. She also suffered a spinal injury on the last day of her game.
2. District 11 – 2 Victors
The two known victors from District 11 are Seeder and Chaff, who were a part of the 75th Hunger Games in Catching Fire. Chaff was a tribute in the 45th Hunger Games who survived until the end and became a Victor for District 11. However, he was killed by Brutus during the 75th Hunger Games. Seeder’s story is similar, as she was also killed during this game.
3. District 8 – 2 Victors
Because of the poor economy in this district, its tributes are often ignored. But two stars rose and became victors regardless. One of the most notable victors was Cecelia from District 8. She was reaped for the 75th Hunger Games, which is also known as the Quarter Quell. Unfortunately, she was killed in the initial bloodbath. The other victor is Woof, who was also killed during the Quarter Quell.
4. District 7 – 2 Victors
This district provides paper and wood to the Capitol and is also known for being the home of two victors. Johanna Mason won the 71st Hunger Games and appeared in the movies Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Part 1, and Mockingjay – Part 2. Another victor was Blight, who had excellent skills with the ax. But he was killed in the Bloodbath of the Quarter Quell.
District 6 – 2 Victors
Transportation is the main industry of District 6. However, most of its people are addicted to Morphling. The two District 6 victors were also addicted to the substance. That’s why Katniss Everdeen nicknamed them the Morphlings. Both were killed during the 75th Hunger Games.
District 3 – 2 Victors
District 3 is known for its expertise in technology and electronics. The two known victors from this district are Beetee and Wiress. Beetee Latier survived the 75th Hunger Games. Wiress, however, was killed by Gloss on the second day.
District 4 – 3 Victors
District 4 is one of the wealthiest districts in Panem. So its tributes are known as the Careers, who train a lot for the Hunger Games. There are three victors from District 4 were Mags Flanagan, Annie Cresta, and Finnick Odair. All of these characters play important roles in the Hunger Games as Flanagan and Odair become Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mallark’s allies in the third Quarter Quell.
District 2 – 3 Victors
This is another wealthy district and is home to three named victors; Brutus, Lyme, and Enobaria. Lyme appeared as the Commander of the Second Rebellion against the Capitol. In comparison, Brutus and Enobaria were a part of the 75th Hunger Games.
District 1 – 3 Victors
This is the wealthiest district of Panem and is known for the manufacturing of luxury jewelry and other items. The three main victors from this district are Cashmere, Augustus Braun, and Gloss. Gloss and Cashmere were part of the 75th Hunger Games, while Augustus Braun is known for being present at the reaping of this game.
District 12 – 4 Victors
The main industry of District 12 is coal mining, and it is the home of four known victors; Lucy Gray Baird, Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mallark, and Haymitch Abernathy. So District 12 has the most known victors when it comes to ranking the districts according to their wins. All of the victors have played extremely important roles in different movies. Lucy Gray Baird won the 10th Victor Game and is appearing in the new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.