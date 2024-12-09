The Best Musical Films of 2024

As the year draws to a close, in retrospect, 2024 has had its fair share of incredible musical films. From heartwarming dramas to high-energy performances, these films have brought joy, emotion, and entertainment to musical audiences. The year had a blend of live-action and animated musicals across several genres.
A few of these films were not just sequels/reboots but came as a surprise to audiences that they were made as musicals. Several had a good run at the Box Office and streaming platforms, while others were commercial flops. Like many film productions, critics and audiences disagreed in the reviews of several of these musicals. However, the year’s best musicals are a testament to the talent and creativity of filmmakers and performers alike. These are the best musicals of 2024 to add to your watchlist.
Mean Girls
2024 opened with the teen musical comedy Mean Girls. The movie had its theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Its screenplay, written by actress-comedian Tina Fey, reimagines the iconic 2004 teen comedy of the same name. The 2024 Mean Girls retells Cady Heron’s (played by Angourie Rice) journey through high school. This version remained faithful to the story’s themes of identity, friendship, and high school life pressures.
The 2024 Mean Girls’ appeal lies in its balance of nostalgia and innovation. Audiences of the original can enjoy familiar plot points and faces, while new audiences are introduced to its sharp modern satire. The movie is one of 2024’s best musicals with its standout performances, a carefully curated selection of songs from the Broadway show, and storyline. Mean Girls was also a commercial success, grossing $104.8 million against its $36 million budget.
Thelma the Unicorn
If you love animated musical comedies, Thelma the Unicorn is a must-watch. The 93-minute film follows its titular character, Thelma, a plain little pony who dreams of fame and glamour. When a series of accidental events transforms her into a dazzling unicorn, Thelma skyrockets to stardom. However, her new life in the spotlight isn’t as perfect as she imagined, and she soon realizes that staying true to herself is more important than any game or glittering facade.
Its storyline is based on Aaron Blabey’s bestselling children’s book series. Intertwined with its plot is a stunning combination of catchy music, performances, and visually electrifying animation. The Netflix musical comedy packed an iconic voice cast, including Will Forte, Edi Patterson, and Zach Galifianakis. Thelma the Unicorn was also a critical success, receiving generally positive reviews.
The End
Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End stands out from the rest as an apocalyptic musical. It starred Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon, George MacKay, Lennie James, Tim McInnerny, and Bronagh Gallagher. The End masterfully blends drama, humor, and a hauntingly beautiful score. As an apocalyptic musical, the movie is set in a futuristic time, two decades after the end of the world. The End largely flew under the radar for many musical audiences as it didn’t have a theatrical release after it premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival. Although critical reviews were mixed, The End’s timely and thought-provoking themes resonate deeply with audiences, making it more than just a spectacle.
Joker: Folie à Deux
Todd Phillips’s 2024 sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, Joker: Folie à Deux was made into a musical, unlike its predecessor. With the movie based on DC Comics’ supervillain, the Joker, superhero fans were less thrilled about the movie. However, from a musical perspective, Joker: Folie à Deux was a masterpiece. multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga joined the movie as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel. Joaquin Phoenix reprised his role as the titular character, Joker. Unsurprisingly, Joker: Folie à Deux was a commercial failure, grossing only $206.4 million from its $190–200 million budget.
Wicked
The 2024 film adaptation of Wicked quickly enchanted audiences with its dazzling visuals, emotional depth, and unforgettable performances. It did justice to the Broadway musical and original novel. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked retells the untold story of the witches of Oz.
It focuses on the complex friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande-Butera). Set against the backdrop of the Land of Oz, the story delves into themes of identity, prejudice, and the cost of power. Beyond its storyline, it delivers iconic songs and stunning cinematography. Wicked has proven to be more than just a faithful adaptation of a stage classic. The film triumphs in redefining the musical genre for a new generation.
Moana 2
The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2016 Moana is one of 2024’s most anticipated musicals. With the success of its predecessor, Moana 2 expands on the beloved world of the original and raises the bar for animated storytelling. The film’s events are set three years after Moana and see the fearless wayfinder embark on another breathtaking journey after receiving a mysterious call from her ancestors. Moana 2 welcomed old and new characters into its ensemble.
Mufasa: The Lion King
With a classic like Mean Girls kick-starting 2024’s musicals, Barry Jenkins’ musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King is a great way to end the year. Created as a prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King explores Mufasa’s origin story. It looks at his rise from humble beginnings to become the noble ruler of the Pride Lands. With breathtaking animation, emotional storytelling, and a stellar voice cast, Mufasa: The Lion King is narrated by Rafiki, with Timon and Pumbaa delivering additional colorful commentary. With its theatrical release on December 20, 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King bade farewell to yet another successful year for musical films.
Follow Us