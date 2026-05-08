Every Scream Movie Ranked by Critics (From Worst to Best)

Few horror franchises have shaped modern slasher cinema like the Scream series. When director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson launched the first film in 1996, they reinvented the genre by blending brutal suspense with clever commentary on horror movie tropes. Audiences were introduced to the masked killer known as Ghostface, a villain who terrorizes victims while openly discussing the “rules” of horror films. The formula struck a perfect balance between satire and scares, helping the movie become a defining pop-culture moment.
Over the decades, the franchise expanded into multiple sequels that revisit familiar characters, including Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley. Critics often praise the series for its self-awareness and ability to evolve with changing horror trends. At the same time, reviews vary widely across the films, especially as newer installments attempt to modernize the concept for new audiences. Using critical scores from Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, here’s every Scream movie, ranked from worst to best according to critics.
7. Scream 7 (2026)
Rotten Tomatoes: 31%
Metacritic: 36/100
Surprisingly, the seventh installment, Scream 7, became the franchise’s lowest-rated entry after its February 2026 release. Critics largely criticized the film’s uneven storytelling and controversial production issues that shaped its development. While the movie still brings back legacy characters, including Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the plot struggles to balance nostalgia with a fresh direction.
As a result, many critics felt the film relied too heavily on franchise references rather than strong character work. Despite the poor reviews, Scream 7 generated strong box-office interest thanks to the franchise’s loyal fan base. It had the franchise’s strongest opening weekend. However, critics noted that the film attempted to revisit the original story’s core themes, but its execution left many unconvinced.
6. Scream 3 (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes: 45%
Metacritic: 56/100
Released at the height of the franchise’s popularity, Scream 3 aimed to conclude the original trilogy. The story moves the action to Hollywood, where a new Ghostface killer targets the cast of the in-universe movie Stab 3. The concept allowed the film to poke fun at the film industry while continuing the series’ tradition of meta commentary. However, critics felt the humor overshadowed the suspense that defined the earlier entries.
Another factor affecting the film involved changes to the script and tone. The production softened its violence due to cultural sensitivities at the time, reducing the intensity many fans expected from the franchise. While the film still features strong performances from returning cast members, critics argued that the mystery surrounding the killer felt less compelling. Over time, some viewers have reappraised Scream 3 as an entertaining but flawed conclusion to the original storyline.
5. Scream 4 (2011)
Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
Metacritic: 52/100
After more than a decade away from theaters, Scream 4 revived the franchise for a new generation. The film returns to Woodsboro as another Ghostface killer emerges during the rise of social media and internet fame. Critics appreciated the movie’s attempt to update the series’ satirical edge by targeting the culture of viral celebrity and reality television. The film also reunites audiences with Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette).
Many reviewers praised the film’s sharp dialogue and surprising twists. However, some critics felt the movie struggled to balance its legacy characters with the new younger cast. The film also arrived during a period when the slasher genre had already evolved significantly, which made the formula feel slightly dated to some audiences. Still, Scream 4 remains a clever continuation that kept the franchise alive for future installments.
4. Scream (2022)
Rotten Tomatoes: 76%
Metacritic: 60/100
The fifth film, often called Scream (2022) or simply Scream, served as both a sequel and a soft reboot. New directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett introduced a younger cast while still honoring the franchise’s history. The story follows a new wave of killings connected to the original Woodsboro murders. Critics responded positively to the film’s respectful treatment of the series’ legacy.
The movie also leaned heavily into commentary about modern fandom culture. Characters debate “requel” trends; films that revive classic franchises while introducing new protagonists. Critics highlighted the film’s energetic pacing and brutal kill sequences as major strengths. While not quite as groundbreaking as the original movie, Scream (2022) successfully reignited the franchise’s excitement.
3. Scream VI (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Metacritic: 61/100
Scream VI pushed the franchise into new territory by moving the story from Woodsboro to New York City. The urban setting allowed the filmmakers to stage larger and more chaotic set pieces. Critics praised the film for expanding the series’ scale while maintaining the signature suspense of a Ghostface mystery. The movie also focused heavily on the younger characters introduced in the previous installment.
Critics particularly admired the film’s willingness to experiment with the formula. The subway and convenience-store sequences earned praise for their tense staging and inventive use of location. While some critics noted that the film still followed familiar narrative beats, most agreed that Scream VI delivered strong entertainment value. Its success proved the franchise could still evolve decades after the original film.
2. Scream (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
Metacritic: 66/100
The original Scream changed horror filmmaking in the 1990s. Director Wes Craven combined brutal slasher thrills with sharp humor that openly referenced classic horror clichés. The film follows high-school student Sidney Prescott as she becomes the primary target of the Ghostface killer. The movie was undoubtedly a hit with critics.
Also, the film’s influence on the genre cannot be overstated. It sparked a wave of teen-centered horror movies and inspired numerous imitators in the late 1990s. Many critics highlighted the film’s clever screenplay and surprising twists as key reasons for its success. Even decades later, the original Scream remains one of the most iconic horror films ever made.
1. Scream 2 (1997)
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
Metacritic: 62/100
Critics widely consider Scream 2 the franchise’s strongest sequel. The film follows Sidney Prescott as she attends college while attempting to move past the trauma of the Woodsboro murders. Unfortunately, a new Ghostface killer begins targeting students and media figures connected to the previous killings. Critics applauded the movie for expanding the themes of the original story.
The sequel cleverly explores the idea of horror sequels themselves. Characters openly discuss how follow-up films usually raise the stakes with bigger kills and larger casts. The film delivers on that promise with memorable set pieces and an unpredictable mystery. More than two decades later, Scream 2 still stands as the highest-rated entry in the Scream franchise according to critics.
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