7 Things You Didn’t Know About Scream’s David Arquette

David Arquette made a name for himself as Detective Dewey in the Scream movies. The film franchise made him famous and introduced him to his first wife, actress Courtney Cox. Since Arquette’s career began in the early 90s, he’s starred in numerous films, television shows, and even professional sports.
Arquette reprised his role as Detective Dewey in the second, third, and fourth installments of the Scream franchise. Detective Dewey returned for Scream five, though the movie is simply titled Scream, like the first in the franchise. Arquette did not come back in 2023 to reprise the role of Dewey in Scream VI, marking the first time the character is not seen in the franchise. Over more than three decades of acting, there is plenty to learn about David Arquette.
1. David Arquette Is A Championship Winning Professional Wrestler
Arquette filmed Ready to Rumble in 2000. The movie is about the now-defunct WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Following the film’s release, Arquette’s name was introduced into the WCW storylines made up for pro wrestlers. From there, Arquette began performing as a professional wrestler.
Arquette’s first WCW appearance was in April 2000, and he won the World Heavyweight Championship. His career as a professional wrestler was used as a form of comedy, and it worked. David Arquette appeared only a handful of times on the WCW to encourage more viewers. Arquette decided to retire from the title of a wrestler in 2021 after more than two decades of appearing in the ring.
2. David Arquette Voices An Animated Children’s Character
Arquette is a professional actor who also works as a voice actor. David Arquette voices the talking parrot in the Disney Channel’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates. His character is Skully. Jake and the Never Land Pirates ran for four seasons. Arquette voiced Skully for all four seasons, which amounted to 116 episodes.
3. David Arquette Was Nominated For a Daytime Emmy
Though he’s never appeared on a daytime television show as an actor, Arquette did executive produce a daytime game show. Celebrity Name Game premiered in the fall of 2014. David Arquette and Courtney Cox’s Coquette Productions Company developed the show. Arquette and Celebrity Name Game were nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 but did not win.
4. Acting Is David Arquette’s Family Business
David Arquette is not the only actor in his family. His mother, Brenda Olivia, was an actress. His father, Lewis Arquette, was an actor. His brother, Richmond Arquette, is an actor, and so are all three of David Arquette’s sisters. David’s sisters are Alexis Arquette, Patricia Arquette, and Rosanna Arquette. Each has a successful career in both television and movies.
5. David Arquette Starred In Multiple Projects With His Ex-Wife
Before filming the first Scream movie, David Arquette and actress Courtney Cox met at a pre-filming party. They wed in 1999 and welcomed their daughter in 2004. They starred in the Scream movies together. Arquette and Cox starred in a Coca-Cola commercial in 2003. He guest-starred in his then-wife’s television show Cougar Town in 2012. Arquette also appeared on an episode of Friends, the show that made Courtney Cox famous.
6. Arquette Starred In A Music Video
David Arquette is an actor, a professional wrestler, an executive producer, and he’s a music video star. Arquette starred in the 2010 video for Why Wait by Rascal Flatts. Rascal Flatts is a famed country music group famous for songs such as Melt, Bless the Broken Road, and What Hurts the Most.
7. Arquette Owns The Rights To A Famous Character
Though he has not yet begun work on this particular project, David Arquette has plans to work on it eventually. Arquette took over ownership of Bozo the Clown when he purchased the rights to the character in 2021. He hasn’t spoken publicly about what he plans to do with the character, but David Arquette plans a revival of Bozo the Clown.
Read Next: Is Scream Based On A True Story?