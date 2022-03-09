Lauren Johansen-Bell has been trying to break into the spotlight for a while now, and her time is finally coming. Lauren is a cast member on an upcoming Netflix reality show called Byron Baes. The series is set in an Australian town named Byron Bay and the cast is made up of 14 local influencers. The show will follow cast members as they attempt to reach new heights in their respective careers. Although Lauren has already started building a platform for herself, the show has the potential to really help her gain some exposure. That said, only time will tell if being on the show truly ends up working out in her favor. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Johansen-Bell.
1. She Doesn’t Appear to Have Any Other TV Experience
Even though Lauren has a natural star quality to her, this is one of her first opportunities to truly shine. From what we can tell, Lauren hasn’t been on any other TV shows. However, once people get a taste of what it’s like to be in the entertainment industry, they often decide to look for other on-screen opportunities.
2. She’s a Model
Despite not having any on-screen experience, Lauren is no stranger to being in front of a camera. She has been modeling for several years and appears to be represented by Que Models. We weren’t able to find information on any of the campaigns that Lauren has worked on in her career.
3. Her Sister Is Also A Cast Member On Bryon Baes
Lauren isn’t the only person in her family who is on the brink of reality TV stardom. Her younger sister, Jessica, is also part of the show. Like Lauren, Jessica also has an interest in fashion and she is an entrepreneur. Jessica is the founder of the Australian-based fashion brand Johansen.
4. She’s An Adventurous Person
If you thought Lauren was the kind of person who just likes to sit around and look pretty all day, you’ve got another thing coming. Lauren loves to get out and enjoy everything that life has to offer. She’s always down for a good adventure whether that means traveling to a different country or trying a new activity.
5. She Hasn’t Shared Much About Her Personal Life
Since Lauren is doing a show like Byron Baes, many have probably assumed that she is the kind of person who likes putting her life on display for the entire world to see. That may not actually be the case, though. Her online presence is very curated and doesn’t reveal anything about her personal life. Chances are, her time on the show will be similar.
6. She Loves Hanging Out By The Beach
Lauren works hard to ensure that her body is beach-ready all year long. So, it’s only right that she spends as much time on the beach as she can. She loves throwing on a bikini and hanging out by the water. Not only does this give her lots of opportunities for photo ops, but it’s also a great way for her to relax and clear her head.
7. She Has Almost 12,000 Followers on Instagram
Even though Byron Baes is being marketed as a show about influencers, the truth is that many of the cast members don’t have very large social media followings. However, Lauren has one of the biggest online presences on the show. She currently has 11,900 followers on Instagram. By the time you read this article, she may have already hit the 12,000 mark.
8. She Has A Connection to Kylie Jenner
Lauren might be new to the reality TV world, but she already has a very interesting connection to it. Her sister, Jessica, styled a few items that were worn by none other than Kylie Jenner. Having Kylie wear Jessica’s clothes instantly catapulted the Johansen brand to new heights and sales started pouring in.
9. She’s A Positive Person
While it’s true that there isn’t a lot of information out there about Lauren, what we have learned about her is that she is a positive person who always does her best to keep an optimistic outlook on life. This kind of mindset is very valuable, but especially when working in a demanding and competitive field like modeling.
10. Family Is Important to Her
Not everyone is fortunate to come from a family that they can feel close to. Luckily for Lauren, she seems to have close relationships with her loved ones. In addition to having a tight bond with her sister, it appears that she is also close to her mother. It’s unclear whether she has any other siblings.