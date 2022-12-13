When Does Chicago P.D. Return in 2023?

On January 8, 2014, NBC brought a new show to the mix. Meant to be a replacement in the middle of a season that was already ongoing, Chicago P.D. ended up being a hit. Of course, NBC knew it would be the spinoff of the already exceptionally popular Chicago Fire. Not many shows are able to create so many spectacular spinoffs, but shows like this one work exceptionally. It was the second installment in a series of three, with Chicago Med following suit not long after. However, Chicago P.D. is special, and fans want to know, when does Chicago P.D. return from its hiatus in 2022? Every show takes a hiatus around the Christmas holiday. Shows come back in the fall, they break for holidays, and the Christmas break is typically the longest. However, fans want to know just how long this will take.
When Does Chicago P.D. Return
It’s difficult to believe, but the show is already in its tenth season. It feels like just yesterday that NBC announced the show was premiering in the middle of a current season, and now it’s ten into the show. The tenth season aired its first episode on September 21, 2022. Each season features approximately 20 new shows, but the seasons do break. There is always a holiday break and a few weeks here and there when new episodes are not airing due to other things that take precedence. The show airs on Wednesday evenings at 10 pm, following its sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
Did Chicago P.D. End?
The final episode of the fall schedule aired on December 7, 2022. What does this mean? This means that the show has aired the first half of its episodes already, and it’s taking a winter break. The cast needs time to spend with their families around the holidays, and many people get it. Sure, we want new episodes of our favorite shows during the month of December, but let’s be honest. Not one of us is mad about curling up on a cool evening with a glass of wine and a cheesy Hallmark Christmas movie to watch. This is, after all, the season we all wait for.
The final episode of 2022 marked the end of the first half of the season. There is traditionally a bit of a storyline that’s either finalized or that leaves us with a big cliffhanger, and this show didn’t disappoint. With so many things leading up to the finalization of a huge case that marks a huge moment for one family, Dick Wolf brings the suspense we love him for.
When Does Chicago P.D. Return in 2023?
There’s always a question about when a show will return following Christmas. For many, it’s not until the middle or even the end of January, but NBC is not making us wait too long. This show is going to come back a little bit earlier than most, and that’s good news. While it’s going to be a long month, you can expect to see your favorite Chicago show back on the air on January 4, 2023, as scheduled. You have less than a month to wait to see how things turn out following the fall finale, and you’ll see a great second half of the season return in January. It’s a shorter hiatus than many shows, and fans are excited to see where the writers take the storyline from there. The fall finale didn’t answer as many questions as fans thought it might, so there is still a lot in the air. There are some major characters making choices, and those choices might impact the rest of the season.
What Does the Next Half of the Season Bring?
We have no idea what the next half of season ten brings to the mix, but that’s all right. We know now that there will be so many things on the table, and most of those things will be answered for us in the next ten episodes. For now, though, the show is coming back in January, and it’s coming in hot. We aren’t sure if the show is coming back for an eleventh season at this point, either. That’s not necessarily bad news, though. As of December 2022, there’s been no news of a season eleven. This doesn’t mean anything, but it’s also not bad. All it means is that the show has neither been canceled nor renewed for a new season. Typically, a canceled show is already announced by this point, so there is a better-than-good chance this one will come back for more in the future.