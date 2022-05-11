10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiera Please

When Kiera Please is inspired, she begins to create a costume. Whether it’s something that is new to her or something that is reminiscent of a character from a show she loves, she’s into cosplay and into makeup, beauty, and fashion. She’s also a public figure, and she is doing her part to show the world that being yourself is the most important.
1. She is an Actress
Her entire claim to fame is that she’s a talented actress making a name for herself in Hollywood. One of the most famous works to date was her role in Mystery Incorporated in 2022. She also did a film called Rainbow High in 2020, and she’s continuing to accept roles that appeal to her and allow her to grow.
2. She’s a Social Media Influencer
She is not just an actress, however. She is happy to spend her time on social media where she is able to be herself. She has many loves and passions, and she is someone who likes to show those off by spending her time focused on things like her own interests.
3. She is an Artist
As an artist, she is able to reach people who are not usually able to be reached on other platforms. She’s got a lot of talent, and she is ready to share her work on Spotify when she has something new. You can find a link to her account on her website. She does a lovely job of keeping links up to date and ready for her fans to follow along.
4. She is Super Into Beauty
It’s something she really has a passion for. She loves to experiment with new beauty ideas, with looks other people might not bother with, and she’s not afraid to express herself with her fashion choices. Her entire life is beautiful, and she likes to share that.
5. Fashion is A Passion
She is a woman who knows what she likes, and that makes her fashion choices nothing short of entirely stylish. She has a deep and profound love of beauty, and she finds herself happy to share that love of beauty and fashion with her followers. She is inspired, and she is ready to help inspire with her confidence.
6. She is Not Lacking Confidence
Speaking of her confidence, she’s a woman with a lot of it. She’s happy to have that out there for the world to see, and she is not holding back. Her confidence shows in her ability to do things that many others might feel go against the grain. She’s happy to do things that bring her joy, and she is happy to do things that are for her. She’s a woman whose confidence shines, and there really isn’t anything more beautiful.
7. She is Engaging
She loves to engage with her fans and followers, and she does so through her words and her photos. She’s into taking creative snaps of herself and sharing them across her social media platforms. She’s a lovely woman who knows what she wants, and she is happy to engage with her fellow friends and fans while she’s doing it.
8. She Loves Cosplay
If you don’t know what that means, it’s a simple explanation. It’s costume play. She loves to dress up in different costumes. Some people like to do this in a way that allows them to dress up as their favorite characters. She likes to do this in a way that allows her to be her own character while she experiments with fashion and different looks that many might consider a costume rather than everyday fashion. She also likes to create her own costumes derived from the famous anime and comic books and movie characters and so much more that we see all the time in our lives.
9. She Tries to Incorporate Personal Style
If she is imaging herself as a character from an older era, she will do something that not many others do. She will try to put a little personal touch on something that makes the character a little more her own. She loves to do it, and she is just good at it.
10. She’s Private About her Personal Life
She’s a woman who is nothing if not private about her personal life. She works hard to ensure that no one is too aware of what she is doing at home, if she is dating, and how she lives outside of her public persona. She knows that privacy is difficult in such a digital age, and she works hard to find it where she can.