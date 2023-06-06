7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ashton Kutcher

Born on February 7, 1978, Ashton Kutcher is widely recognized for his roles in popular TV shows and movies. But there’s a lot more to the Iowa-born actor than meets the eye. Kutcher’s life has been a unique blend of unexpected turns and interesting pursuits — all of which have led him down paths less explored by his Hollywood peers.
While some might know him from one of his rom-com movies, his obsessive following mainly comes from his role as Michael Kelso in That 70’s Show. He also got recognition for his role as Walden Schmidt in Two and a Half Men and Colt Bennet in the Netflix Original, The Ranch. Well, either way, this article uncovers seven lesser-known facts about Ashton Kutcher that might surprise you. So let’s dive right in.
1. He is a Successful Tech Investor
While most people associate Kutcher with his on-screen performances — his off-screen success is equally impressive. In fact, Kutcher has carved out a reputation for himself as a savvy tech investor. In 2010, he co-founded a venture capital firm — A-Grade Investments — which put early money into companies that have since become tech unicorns, such as Uber, Spotify, and Airbnb.
His knack for recognizing the potential in start-ups didn’t stop there. Kutcher went on to co-found another venture capital firm — Sound Ventures. It continues to invest in various promising tech companies. This side of Kutcher’s career might not make the tabloid headlines as frequently, but it’s become an essential part of his identity.
2. Ashton Kutcher Has a Twin Brother
Kutcher’s life has been filled with fascinating twists and turns — and one such thing that often attracts attention is that he is a twin. Yes, you read that right. The Hollywood A-lister has a fraternal twin brother named Michael Kutcher, who is also a film producer.
Michael Kutcher was born with cerebral palsy and had to undergo a heart transplant as a child. Despite the challenges he faced, his strength and resilience have been a significant source of inspiration for his A-lister brother. While he may be the more famous Kutcher, Ashton Kutcher’s close bond with his brother is a testament to his character.
3. Ashton Kutcher’s Planned Major Was Biochemical Engineering
Before Kutcher graced our TV screens with his comedic charm, he had a very different career path in mind. He enrolled at the University of Iowa with the intention of majoring in biochemical engineering. The sitcom star was initially on a trajectory toward a life of lab coats and research papers.
What inspired such a choice? It was love for his twin brother. Ashton had hoped to find a cure for his brother’s heart condition. His planned major is a testament to his dedication and love for his family.
4. His First Gig Was Not That ‘70s Show
Before his big break as the lovably clueless Michael Kelso in That ’70s Show, Ashton Kutcher was no stranger to being in front of the camera, but not in the way you might think. Kutcher was actually discovered by a talent scout while at college in Iowa. That led to a successful career in modeling before he transitioned into acting. His modeling career took him to places like Paris and Milan, and he even modeled for Calvin Klein. However, it was his role in That ’70s Show that catapulted his career and made him a household name.
5. He Used to Work in the Cereal Department at General Mills to Earn Tuition Money
Before his glamorous life in Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher was like any other college student trying to make ends meet. In an unexpected twist to his backstory, Kutcher worked in the cereal department at General Mills to earn money for his tuition. This humble beginning is a stark contrast to the life he leads today. However, it does highlight Kutcher’s down-to-earth nature and willingness to work hard to achieve his goals!
6. Ashton Kutcher Is An Active Advocate Against Human Trafficking
Away from the spotlight, Ashton Kutcher has devoted a significant amount of his time and resources to a cause dear to him — fighting against human trafficking. In 2009, Kutcher and his ex-wife Demi Moore co-founded Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children. It’s a nonprofit organization that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse. His passionate advocacy led him to testify before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2017. In the hearing, Kutcher delivered a heartfelt speech about the need for technological advancements in the fight against trafficking.
7. He is a Student of Kabbalah
A less-known fact about Kutcher is his study and practice of Kabbalah, an ancient Jewish mystical tradition. He was introduced to the teachings of Kabbalah in the early 2000s and has since become a dedicated student. Ashton Kutcher often visits the Kabbalah Centre in Los Angeles and has taken several trips to Israel, a significant location for Kabbalah study. He has even credited Kabbalah teachings for providing him with a sense of balance and perspective in his life.