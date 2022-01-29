10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emma Laird

if you haven’t had a chance to stream “Mayor of Kingstown,” just yet, do it. It’s a show intertwined with real-life inspiration, a lot of really famous faces, and some interesting stories. To recap a bit, let’s point out to you that this show was co-created by a man called Hugh Dillon. Hugh Dillon plays the formidable sheriff on the exceptionally famous show, “Yellowstone,” and he created this show because he grew up in a place called Kingston, Ontario, a town in Canada with nine prisons with a mother who taught school and everyone else he knew was a prison guard. Does this all sound a little familiar, or at least fascinating? Well, let’s add to the point that 20-something Emma Laird is the young woman playing a high-end prostitute in the show, and perhaps now you want to watch. Her talent is impressive, and we want to know more about her.
1. She is British
Emma Laird is British. However, she was not born in England. She was actually born in Scotland, but she spent most of her life in England. She was born on September 8, 1998. She’s currently in her early 20s.
2. She Didn’t Know What to Expect
One thing her life has consisted of thus far is a little bit of an unsure purpose. She didn’t know what to expect when she took on the character she plays in this show, and that is half the fun for her. She auditioned with no idea what is going on with the character, and it was a little bit of a shock to her. We think, though, she’s happy she took it on.
3. She Was Devastated
When she got the job, she began to read the script following her audition, she already had the job. She was offered, she accepted, and she took the script to read on her way home. She boarded her flight, and she was devastated as she read. She did not think that her character would go through what she went through when she took the role.
4. She Was So Excited
She couldn’t turn it down, though. The character had so much going on, she had so much to work with, and her scenes would be big. She knew this was the kind of role she could not turn down. It was huge, and it wasn’t one that would come around again.
5. She Always Wanted to Act
She was a child in love with acting. She adored it, and she didn’t have the desire to do anything else when she was growing up. This was it for her, and she made it happen. She loved to transform, to become someone else, to put her life aside to focus on someone else’s. She’s a huge fan.
6. She’s A Model
Before she was an actress, though, she was a model. And, guess what? She did not like modeling. She doesn’t like modeling. She finds it boring and unexciting, but she did it because modeling afforded her the opportunity to learn, to find a coach, and to make her way up in the world to becoming an actress.
7. She can Take Herself Out of Her Body
The one thing modeling did teach her is to remove herself from her body. She is so accustomed to being nude in front of rooms full of people because of her modeling job and the quick changes and other things that it requires, she didn’t even have to go too far outside of her own comfort zone for this role. She’s accustomed to pretending she’s not even in her body when that is happening, so she’s already good at it.
8. She is Still Nervous
She might be a pro at this point, but she’s still nervous on a new set. It’s something that she always feels when she walks into a new job or on to a new set. Nerves are common, and they are normal, and she likes to remind herself that she’s done this, she’s good at this, and that she is still learning and growing as she does this. It’s a lot to take in at times, but she’s getting the hang of it a little more with each role she takes on.
9. She is a Character Actor
She wants to make this very clear. She is a character actor. She wants to be people who are not her in real life. She wants to take a big character and make it her own. She wants to be someone she is not. She does not want to act like someone who is too much like herself.
10. She Won’t Do Another Iris
Iris, the character she plays in “Mayor of Kingstown,” is not the role she will take on next. Meaning, she will not accept a job with a role too much like this one. She wants transformative and different and nothing like this. She wants to do different things each time she works.