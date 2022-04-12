Fisayo Akinade has been acting professionally for about a decade. In that time, he has shown people all over the world that he has what it takes to be a star. Now, he’s hoping to make star shine even brighter thanks to his role in an upcoming Netflix original series called Heartstopper. The series centers around two teenage boys who begin to realize that their friendship is more than they initially thought. He also has a role in another upcoming series called Dangerous Liaisons. Needless to say, 2022 is going to be a huge year for him and will hopefully be the beginning of a journey towards lots of great things. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Fisayo Akinade.
1. He Didn’t Always Want to Be An Actor
Fisayo’s life may be all about acting now, but that wasn’t always the case. When he was younger, his dream was to either become a teacher or a gymnast. During an interview with What’s on Stage, Fisayo said, “My family wasn’t really into theatre, I used to want to be a gymnast, but I injured my back doing it and had to stop for a while. By the time I came back, the gym I went to had closed down so I started going to Contact Theatre in Manchester for a drama drop in session. I just really enjoyed it so carried on. It wasn’t a pressured path, it came out of a place of joy.”
2. He Has Lots of Theater Experience
Fisayo has spent a good portion of his career in front of the camera, but like lots of other actors, the stage was his first love. Over the years, he has been able to gain lots of theater experience. Some of his stage credits include Antony & Cleopatra and The Tempest.
3. He Was In A Video Game
One of the best ways to find success in the entertainment industry is to show that you’re not just a one-trick pony. This is something that Fisayo has already proven. In addition to his live-action work, he’s also done some voice acting. Most notably, he did voice work in the 2019 video game Blood & Truth.
4. He’s Not Into Social Media
Social media has made it easier than ever for people to connect with their favorite actors and other celebrities. Unfortunately for Fiasyo’s fans, though, they won’t be able to find him on social media. Although he’s had accounts in the past, he is no longer on any social media platform.
5. He’s a Formally Trained Actress
Once Fisayo decided that he wanted to become an actor, he knew that he had to put lots of time and effort in to help achieve his dreams. As a result, he enrolled at the Central School of Speech and Drama where he studied acting. The school has a long list of noteworthy alumni including Carrie Fisher, Kit Harrington, and Sir Laurence Olivier.
6. He Has Nigerian Roots
Fisayo was born and raised in England, but his family’s roots trace back to Nigeria. That said, we weren’t able to track down any specific details about Fisayo’s family. One thing we do know, however, is that he is very proud of both of the cultures that have come together to make him who he is.
7. He Likes to Read
Storytelling is a major part of Fisayo’s life, but he doesn’t always want to be the one telling the story. Just like everyone else, he likes to get lost in a good story from time to time. Reading is one of the things he enjoys doing although he probably doesn’t get as much time to do it as he would like.
8. He Likes to Rewatch Scenes from Movies
There are some people who like to rewatch the same movies over and over again, but Fisayo is the kind of person who likes to rewatch the same scenes. He told The British Black List, “I tend to get obsessed with and re-watch scenes in films rather than whole films. For example, the dinner scene in The Colour Purple. I watched that film with my mum and I’ve never gotten over Whoopi Goldberg in that. Just incredible.”
9. He Has A Great Sense of Style
No matter what Fisayo does, you can trust that he’s going to look his best while doing it. Fisayo enjoys being able to express himself through his clothing and he has a good eye for putting outfits together. Unfortunately, though, since he doesn’t have an Instagram profile we can’t keep up with his latest looks.
10. He Finds the American Accent Easiest to Imitate
Being able to speak in different accents is an important skill for every actor to have. While in an interview with BAFTA Guru, Fisayo revealed that he finds the American accent the easiest to do while he finds the various London accents to be the most difficult.