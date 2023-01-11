10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jamie Clayton

Who is Jamie Clayton, Pinhead, in the 2022 Hellraiser film? She’s an actress who has done a lot with her career – she’s been in the entertainment field since 2010, after all. However, it seems that her fans don’t know as much about her as they should. She’s a talented actress, obviously, but she’s also a lot more. Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie Clayton, Pinhead in Hellraiser.
1. How Old is Jamie Clayton?
She’s in her 40s, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her. Jamie Clayton was born on January 15, 1978, in southern California. She called San Diego home for the first 18 years of her life. That’s when she chose to leave the sunshine and head east for other opportunities.
2. Who Did Jamie Clayton Grow Up With?
When she lived in San Diego, it was with her mother and father. Her mother worked in San Diego as an event planner. Her father is Howard Clayton. He was a powerful defense attorney in the San Diego area. Clayton’s childhood involved growing up in good neighborhoods and enjoying a certain way of life.
3. Jamie Clayton Left California for New York City?
When she was 18, she bailed on California. She wanted to live and work in New York City, so she made it happen. The young star decided to begin a career in makeup. She knew there were plenty of opportunities in New York for a makeup artist to get a start in life, and she made it work. She began her career working in makeup, and it all evolved from there.
4. She Began her Career as a Makeup Artist
She did make it happen, and it all worked out for her. By the time 2010 rolled around, she was employed as a makeup artist for a VH1 show called “TRANSform Me.” It’s the first makeover show the network aired, and it was a great job for her for many reasons. It wouldn’t take long for her to begin landing roles as an actress on shows rather than a makeup artist. She was cast as Kyla in Hung, a series airing on HBO. It was already in its third season at that point, but it didn’t matter. Jamie Clayton was an actress.
5. Jamie Clayton is a Trans Woman
We mentioned that working on the show TRANSform Me was a good job for her, and there is a good reason for that. Not only is she a talented makeup artist, of course, but she is also a trans woman. For those who are not quite sure exactly what that means, it means she was born a male.
6. Jamie Clayton Likes Men
However, there was a time when her fans were asking her about who she slept with, and she said that men would not be her choice – if it was her choice. “Like, trust me, if sexuality was a choice, I would not choose men,” she said of her own sexuality. She laughs off the messages from people who send them to her, but she finds them very sweet.
7. Her Role in Generation Q Was Originally Smaller
She is part of the revival of The L Word – the Generation Q edition. When she went in to play the role of Tess, she was only meant to play a role in a small capacity. However, her portrayal of the character was so good that the show made it a larger role. Her character and another character, Shane, had such insane chemistry that the show knew they needed to keep her on.
8. She Finds Dating More Difficult
The problem for Jamie Clayton, however, is that her dating life is more difficult as she gets older because she also grows more famous. She finds it difficult to find heterosexual men who are willing to date her, knowing that she’s transgender. “I’ve come to the understanding the cisgender heterosexual men in America – there’s a resistance with trans women because we’re not seen as women. Cisgender heterosexual men, I have come to believe, really live their lives for the acceptance and approval of other cisgender heterosexual men,” she said.
9. Jamie Clayton Did Not Date Keanu Reeves
There were many rumors back in 2015 after some paparazzi spotted her outside of the Chateau Marmont with Keanu Reeves. She gave him a kiss, and fans thought they were dating. She said they were not, and they were not. They had dinner with a mutual friend, and the kiss was nothing more than a goodnight/goodbye/thanks for a great evening of fun with my friend’s farewell kiss. She finds him lovely, but they are not romantic with one another.
10. She’s Hopeful to Play a Multitude of Characters
Her goal for her career is to play all of the characters. She’s not interested in being classified or typecast as a specific actress. She wants to showcase her talents and abilities by being a little bit of all the roles for all the people, and we think she might accomplish that sooner rather than later.