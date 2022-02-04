10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is an actor, and he’s one his fans are obsessed with. He’s been working nonstop, and his work has taken him into a new territory of things that are making his fans look forward to his upcoming work. He is a man who is doing big things, and he is slated to become a household name. His name is currently in the press like it’s his job, and those who know him want to know more. Those who are unfamiliar with his work want to know more, too, because they cannot stop seeing his name on every website imaginable.
1. He is From Guatemala
He is not from America, though he works here. He was born and raised in Guatemala, and he spent his childhood there doing all the typical things that kids his age do. He is someone who does big things no matter what he’s doing in life, and he has no regrets.
2. He Played Soccer
What he did in life is play soccer. He was a child who loved to be on the field, and he was quite good at it, too. He was so good, in fact, that he was recruited to play for an elite team in another country. This Central American child was asked to move to Italy to play for an elite team there, and he did just that. We did mention he was good, right?
3. His Soccer Dreams Ended Badly
He was such a good player that he often dreamed of making it his career. However, he was forced back into a state of reality when an injury to his femur caused his soccer career to end suddenly. He was shocked, and he was understandably upset, but we can tell you he did not allow himself to wallow or give up on any dreams.
4. He is a Black Belt
Following his injury and the end of his soccer career, this naturally athletic young man took up another sport. He took up a sport that is known as an Israeli defense sport called Krav Maga. It’s a type of self-defense, and it’s something that takes serious training and concentration. He mastered it enough to earn a black belt.
5. He Came to Hollywood at 18
He was only 18 when he chose to make a big move in his life. He was not happy with where he was, and he’d found a new dream. His new dream was to be part of the Hollywood life. He wanted to act. He packed his bags, left his life, and he came to Los Angeles to make it work for himself. We’d like to think it worked well.
6. He Has a Type
When you ask an actor about the kind of character he or she likes to play, everyone has a favorite type. This actor has a favorite type, too, and that type is someone who is emotional and has many layers. You can tell he likes this type of character, too, and we imagine this has something to do with the fact that he really gets to show off his skills and learn so much at the same time.
7. He is in a New Project
Netflix just released a new project called, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window,” and while the name is a lot to take in, this release has been a big one. Fans are flocking to it, and it’s getting rave reviews. This actor has a part in it, and fans are instantly drawn to his character, and they are calling him sexy as a result.
8. He is Not Single
Sorry, ladies, that he is taken, but he is. Following Netflix’s release of his new project, the world went insane and all the women are asking what his relationship status is. He’s taken by an actress whose name is Olivia Macklin, and she’s not sorry about that.
9. He is Happy
While he is not sharing any public interviews about his relationship status, he is sharing photos of himself up close and personal with his lady love. The two of them both share on their own social media pages that they are quite happy together. Apparently, they have been dating since approximately 2020, so this is not a new romance that might fizzle out anytime in the near future, either.
10. He’s Relatively Private
He might share things about his life, but he doesn’t let you in. You know his relationship status, but you don’t know his story. You know his characters, but you don’t know him. He’s good at allowing his fans to think they are in the know when they really know nothing.