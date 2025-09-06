Who Is Jeymes Samuel? 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About the British Filmmaker

British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel gained international recognition with his 2021 Western hit The Harder They Fall. Those who have known the filmmaker since his first project know that Samuel is a name that resonates with creativity, innovation, and a passion for storytelling. Jeymes Samuel’s projects blend genres, cultures, and stories in ways that have made him stand out among young Black creatives.
Like many creatives and filmmakers, Jeymes Samuel developed a passion for filmmaking at a young age. Making his professional debut in 1999, Samuel’s career has spanned over two decades. Yet, beyond his achievements and hit projects, there’s much about him that remains unknown to the average movie fan. Here are 5 interesting facts you didn’t know about Jeymes Samuel.
1. Jeymes Samuel Made His First Reel at Age 8
Jeymes Samuel’s love for filmmaking began remarkably early. At just eight years old, Samuel created his very first reel using a home video camera. While most children his age were focused on toys and cartoons, Samuel was already experimenting with framing, editing, and storytelling. This early start laid the foundation for his passion, proving that his eventual career wasn’t a sudden leap but the natural evolution of a lifelong interest.
2. British Singer Seal is Jeymes Samuel’s Older Brother
One of the most surprising facts about Jeymes Samuel is his close family connection to a globally recognized music icon. The acclaimed British singer Seal, famous for hits like “Kiss from a Rose” and his soulful, Grammy-winning voice, is Jeymes Samuel’s older brother. This means they share the same biological parents. While Seal conquered the music world with his chart-topping songs and international tours, Samuel carved out his own path in film and music production. Born to a Brazilian father and a Nigerian mother, the brothers shared an ancestral heritage and a love for the arts that helped shape their unique creative perspectives.
3. Jeymes Samuel is a Musician with the Stage Name “The Bullitts”
While many film audiences first became acquainted with Jeymes Samuel through his feature directorial debut, The Harder They Fall, he has been in the entertainment industry for longer than 2021, having worked as a musician before his directorial debut. Samuel had already built a reputation in the music world. He released his first single, “When It Rains,” as far back as 2000. As a musician, he has produced songs in various genres, including alternative hip hop, alternative R&B, alternative rock, pop, folk rock, and electronica.
However, he revealed that he has always considered himself a folk musician at heart. Although he has only released a single studio album, They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories… (2013), he has collaborated with high-profile artists, including Jay-Z, Estelle, and even actress Lucy Liu. Jeymes Samuel’s music, as The Bullitts, has also garnered critical attention for its innovation. Samuel wrote, produced, and directed the short film “JAY-Z: Legacy” for Jay-Z, which was featured on his thirteenth studio album, 4:44.
4. Jeymes Samuel Won a BAFTA Early in His Filmmaking Career
Many filmmakers go decades before they receive noteworthy recognition from any major award institution. Unsurprisingly, Jeymes Samuel’s unique talent was recognized early, as he not only received a nomination but also won a BAFTA. His win was for his feature directorial debut, The Harder They Fall, which marked the beginning of his successful filmmaking career. The BAFTA win put him on the radar of industry insiders and solidified his reputation as a creative force to watch. Although his sophomore project didn’t receive as much success and publicity as its debut, Samuel’s perspective on one of the Bible’s most significant stories highlighted his creative genius once again.
5. Jeymes Samuel Has Produced & Written Songs for Several Top Artists & Movies
One of several lesser-known facts about Jeymes Samuel is that he served as executive music consultant for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 historical drama, The Great Gatsby. He was also the executive music producer of the 2019 animated film Arctic Dogs. In 2025, he’s credited as one of the producers and composers of the comedy Teddy. Away from the big screen, Jeymes Samuel has also collaborated with some of the music industry’s biggest names.
In 2009, Samuels co-wrote and produced two songs from Mr. Hudson’s Straight No Chaser album. He has collaborated with Jay Electronica on several occasions, featured on the rapper’s albums and singles. Unsurprisingly, Jeymes Samuel wrote and produced all the tracks in The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) and The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score) albums.
